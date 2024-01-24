Home / Markets / IPO / IPO-bound S K Finance raises Rs 1,328 crore capital from investors

IPO-bound S K Finance raises Rs 1,328 crore capital from investors

Motilal Oswal Private Equity has pumped in Rs 415 crore for a minority stake in the 1994-incorporated, Jaipur-based company, as per a statement

The company has grown at a rate of 40 per cent annually on a compounded basis over the last six years till FY23, as per the statement
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Vehicle finance and business loans-focused non-bank lender S K Finance has raised Rs 1,328 crore from investors.

Motilal Oswal Private Equity has pumped in Rs 415 crore for a minority stake in the 1994-incorporated, Jaipur-based company, as per a statement.

Existing shareholders Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Growth, Baring Private Equity India, and new investors Duro Capital, Axis Alternatives, Ananta Capital, and Mirae Asset Venture Investments were among the other investors in the round, it said.

The company has grown at a rate of 40 per cent annually on a compounded basis over the last six years till FY23, as per the statement.

The latest fund infusion includes both fresh issue of shares and also secondary capital, it said.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

