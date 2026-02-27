IPO Calendar: 9 listings lined up; Clean Max, PNGS Reva Diamond in focus

IPO Calendar: Primary market activity is expected to remain measured in the week ahead, with one mainboard public issue, Sedemac Mechatronics, set to open for subscription starting Wednesday, March 4, 2026. While fresh issuance activity remains limited, investors’ attention will largely shift towards listing momentum, with multiple companies, including Clean Max Enviro Energy, Shree Ram Twistex, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, and Omnitech Engineering, scheduled to debut on the bourses during the week.

On the SME segment, no new public issues are scheduled to open. However, listing activity will stay active with several companies, such as Kiaasa Retail, Accord Transformer, Mobilise App Lab, Yaap Digital, and Striders Impex set to list across the BSE SME and NSE SME platforms.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on March 9. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on March 11. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹1,287 to ₹1,352, with a lot size of 11 shares.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital, and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers.

Upcoming listings next week

On the mainboard, Clean Max Enviro Energy and Shree Ram Twistex are set to list on March 2, followed by PNGS Reva Diamond on March 4 and Omnitech Engineering on March 5. In the SME segment, Kiaasa Retail and Accord Transformer will debut on BSE SME on March 2, while Mobilise App Lab will list on NSE SME the same day. Yaap Digital is scheduled to list on March 5, and Striders Impex will debut on March 6 on NSE SME.