Redington shares soar 17% in weak market; Apple news sparks rally

Redington share price witnessed a sharp uptick during Friday's session with the stock climbing nearly 17 per cent on the BSE driven by heavy trading volumes.

Shares of the company soared 16.8 per cent on the stock exchange in the intraday trade, hitting a high of 285.8 per share, in an otherwise weak market.

At 2:28 PM, Redington shares held gains of 15.5 per cent (₹282.55 per share) as against a 0.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index.

Around 8.51 million shares have, so far, changed hands on the BSE versus a two-week average trading volume of 0.05 million shares.

Why are Redington shares rising today?

The rally in Redington shares likely triggered after Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tim Cook, teased tech enthusiasts with his post on social media platform X that a “big week is ahead”.

Without clarifying much, Cook posted “A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning! #AppleLaunch”.

Notably, Redington is one of the primary distributors for Apple products in India and international markets. The company, thus, often benefits from new Apple product launches.

Apple is a cornerstone of Redington’s revenue sources, accounting for roughly 32 per cent of the company’s total revenue at the end of the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26).

Redington’s partnership with Apple dates back to 2007, when it became the authorised distributor of ‘Mac’ products between 2007-10. Later, in 2011-14, Redington became the authorised distributor of Apple’s IPhones.

Redington Q3 results highlights

In Q3FY26, Redington reported a revenue of ₹16,600 crore -- a 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue from SISA (Singapore, India, and South Asia) market.

Its Ebitda and net profit, however, rose 1 per cent and 3 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, in this market to ₹346 crore and ₹218 crore.

Redington’s revenue from rest of the world (ROW), excluding Arena, increased 18 per cent on year to ₹12,803 crore, while Ebitda (₹316 crore) and net profit (₹239 crore) jumped 21 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Redington, recently, presented its "Unlock Next" initiative which highlighted the company’s pivot from a traditional "box-mover" to a provider of Cloud Services, Enterprise Software Solutions, and High-Margin Mobility Services.

About Redington

Redington is a multinational company with presence across 40 markets. It is engaged in the distribution of IT products namely Smartphone, PCs, server, storage, networking, solar, 3D printing, etc.

The company has partnerships with nearly 430 brands, including Acer, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Asus, Apple, Canon, Google, Dell, HP, JBL, Lenovo, Microsoft, RealMe, Samsung, San Disk, Veritas, and Mi.