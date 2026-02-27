PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment: The allotment for PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's maiden public issue is likely to be finalised today, February 27, 2026. The retail-focused jewellery brand’s IPO saw a subdued response, with overall subscription at 1.23 times.

As per NSE data, bids were received for 7.03 million shares against 5.7 million on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 1.04 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked 1.54 times of their quota and retail investors just 1.29 times.

With the issue now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment status, expected later today. Once finalised, applicants can check details on the NSE, BSE and registrar Bigshare Services' website.

Steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond IPO allotment status on BSE: Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'PNGS Reva Diamond' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO allotment on Bigshare Services: Go to the IPO allotment section on the Bigshare Services website - bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Choose the company name from the drop-down list.

Enter any one detail - PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC.

Submit the information to view your allotment status. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of PNGS Reva were trading almost flat at ₹385 per share in the grey market, a discount of ₹1 compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹367 to ₹386.