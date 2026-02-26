Acetech E-Commerce IPO opens Feb 27: Check price band, size, key dates

Acetech E-Commerce IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Acetech E-Commerce, a dropshipping, teleshopping, and cross-border selling company, will open for public subscription on Friday, February 27, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹48.95 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 4.4 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Acetech E-Commerce IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹106 to ₹112 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,68,800 to bid for two lots consisting of 2,400 shares.

Incorporated in 2014, Acetech E-Commerce is engaged in e-commerce activities including dropshipping, teleshopping, and cross-border selling. The company distributes products through major online platforms such as Naaptol, Shop101, and GlowRoad, as well as through its own dedicated portals. Here are the key details of the Acetech E-Commerce IPO: Acetech E-Commerce IPO key dates The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 5, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Friday, March 6. Acetech E-Commerce shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, March 9, 2026.