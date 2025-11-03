IPO Calendar: Groww, Pine Labs to open this week; 5 listings on radar

IPO Calendar: The primary market is poised for another eventful week, with investor attention focused on several high-profile IPOs in the mainboard segment. This week, two highly anticipated mainboard offerings, Groww and Pine Labs, are set to open for subscription, drawing interest from retail and institutional investors alike. In addition, the SME segment is seeing multiple new issues hit the market, with four companies opening for public bidding and three expected to make their debut on SME platforms.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 19, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday November 14, 2025.

In the SME segment, Shreeji Global FMCG and Finbud Financial Services will open for public subscription on November 4 and 6, respectively. Additionally, Curis Lifesciences and Shining Tools will open on November 7.

IPO listings this week

In the mainboard segment, Orkla India is set to debut on the exchanges on November 6, followed by Studds Accessories on November 7. Lenskart Solutions IPO will close for subscription on November 4, and the allotment of shares will be finalised on November 6.

In the SME space, Jayesh Logistics made its debut on the NSE SME platform today, November 3. Game Changers Texfab will list on the BSE SME platform on November 4, respectively, while Safecure is slated to list on the BSE SME platform on November 6.