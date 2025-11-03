Home / Markets / IPO / IPO Calendar: Groww, Pine Labs to open this week; 5 listings on radar

IPO Calendar: Groww, Pine Labs to open this week; 5 listings on radar

This week, two highly anticipated mainboard offerings, Groww and Pine Labs, are set to open for subscription

IPO Calendar
IPO Calendar
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IPO Calendar: The primary market is poised for another eventful week, with investor attention focused on several high-profile IPOs in the mainboard segment. This week, two highly anticipated mainboard offerings, Groww and Pine Labs, are set to open for subscription, drawing interest from retail and institutional investors alike. In addition, the SME segment is seeing multiple new issues hit the market, with four companies opening for public bidding and three expected to make their debut on SME platforms.

Here are the key details of Upcoming IPO this week:

Groww IPO

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the Indian online investment platform Groww, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, November 7, 2025. The ₹6,632.3 crore issue is a combination of fresh issue of 106 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of 557.2 million shares aggregating to ₹5,572.3 crore. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 10. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on November 12, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹95 to ₹100. MUFG Intime India is the issue registrar. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global Markets, Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.  ALSO READ | Investing in Groww IPO? Check key risks, strengths before you decide

Pine Labs IPO 

The IPO of Pine Labs will open for public subscription on Friday, November 7, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹3,899.9 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 94.1 million equity shares and offer for sale of 82.3 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹210 to ₹221 per share, with a lot size of 67 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,807 to participate in this IPO.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 19, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday November 14, 2025.   
 
In the SME segment, Shreeji Global FMCG and Finbud Financial Services will open for public subscription on November 4 and 6, respectively. Additionally, Curis Lifesciences and Shining Tools will open on November 7.   ALSO READ | Check Orkla India IPO Allotment status, GMP, listing date

IPO listings this week

In the mainboard segment, Orkla India is set to debut on the exchanges on November 6, followed by Studds Accessories on November 7. Lenskart Solutions IPO will close for subscription on November 4, and the allotment of shares will be finalised on November 6. 
 
In the SME space, Jayesh Logistics made its debut on the NSE SME platform today, November 3. Game Changers Texfab will list on the BSE SME platform on November 4, respectively, while Safecure is slated to list on the BSE SME platform on November 6.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shadowfax seeks ₹2,000 crore in IPO as India's e-commerce deliveries surge

Last day! Orkla India IPO closes today; subscription up 5x, NIIs lead

Groww founders eye $1.9 billion wealth boost as online broker heads for IPO

Premium

Groww seeks valuation of ₹61,700 cr in IPO; sets price band ₹95-100/share

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, co-founder Neha may earn ₹825 cr from OFS

Topics :Stock Market NewsIPOsIPO marketIPO CalendarIPO GMPLenskartGrowwPine LabsMTR FoodsSME IPOsSME companiesMarkets

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story