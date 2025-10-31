Home / Markets / IPO / Groww founders eye $1.9 billion wealth boost as online broker heads for IPO

Groww founders eye $1.9 billion wealth boost as online broker heads for IPO

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm is seeking to raise ₹1,060 crore, while existing investors plan to sell as many as 557.2 million shares

Groww
Groww’s registered customers today cover more than 98 per cent of the country’s postal codes | Photo: Company logo
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:47 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Anto Antony, Alex Gabriel Simon and Advait Palepu
 
Lalit Keshre remembers how hard it was to buy his first stock for less than a dollar as a student in Mumbai in 2002.
 
After working at several ventures, he co-founded online broker Groww nine years ago with three colleagues from Flipkart, one of India’s biggest e-commerce firms.
 
Groww, slated for an initial public offering next week, is now poised to leave the quartet with stock worth over $1.9 billion at the top end of the price band. The value of Keshre’s stake alone will be worth over $650 million, based on the issue size and calculations from the prospectus. The stakes of the other three founders — Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh  — will be valued at about $1.2 billion, according to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 
 
India’s biggest broker by users has thrived even as regulatory curbs and weaker retail enthusiasm hurt competitors Zerodha and Angel One Ltd. Groww’s profits tripled in the year through March and rose another 12 per cent in the June quarter, defying a 40 per cent industry-wide plunge in new retail broker account openings.
 
“India’s young population and growing incomes give a long runway,” Keshre, 44, who is also chief executive officer, said in an interview.  
 
The Bengaluru-headquartered firm is seeking to raise ₹1,060 crore, while existing investors plan to sell as many as 557.2 million shares. The offering will open to public investors from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7 at an advertised price range of ₹95 to ₹100. 
 
The IPO — among the year’s largest — will test investor appetite amid shifting market sentiment and rising competition in the industry. Shares of Angel One Ltd — a listed rival — have slumped 14 per cent this year as India’s options trading boom fizzled out. 
 
The market regulator’s curbs on derivatives trading beginning about a year ago has hit volumes and led to a fall in profit at privately-owned rival Zerodha Broking Ltd. Another order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India late last year also threatened the industry’s business model, centered around offering heavy discounts on broking fee to attract clients.
 
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., which operates Groww, has suffered too. Growth in net transacting users on its platforms has slowed to 760,000 in the three months through June from 1.67 million last year, according to its draft IPO papers. That’s a risk considering the firm derives majority of its revenues from broking. 
 
Keshre is betting on a diverse product portfolio, that includes mutual funds, credit and wealth management to help make the business less cyclical. “Our eventual goal is to have all kinds of products for Indians to manage their wealth,” he said.
 
Groww’s cost of acquiring new clients is well below that of rivals like Angel One, giving it better profit margins, according to Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., a local brokerage. Also, Groww has been able to increase revenues from clients at a faster pace compared to rivals, it said in a note this week.
 
The company has a base of more than 14 million active clients. Its profit for the 12 months through March rose threefold compared to the prior year, outstripping listed rival Angel One’s 4 per cent growth in the same year. 

Farming Village

Born in the small farming village of Lepa in Madhya Pradesh, Keshre is a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay — one of the nation’s top tech colleges. He built his career in engineering before ditching a lucrative job at Walmart Inc.-backed Flipkart in 2016.
 
Groww’s registered customers today cover more than 98 per cent of the country’s postal codes, underscoring how cheap mobile data and rising financial literacy has fueled investing beyond major cities. The broker in particular has benefited from technology after its rivals faced scrutiny over tech-related glitches frequently.   
Groww’s share of revenues from broking is now just below 80 per cent, compared with 90 per cent in March 2024. It has ramped up its credit business over the past year, funding clients’ share purchases and offering loans against their equity holdings.
 
On the wealth side, it’s expanding advisory and alternative asset offerings for affluent clients. Stocks now attract a majority of new users and often pull them into mutual funds, while ETFs’ share of transacting clients is also climbing, Keshre said.
 
India’s populous hinterland, though, remains in the early stages of investing. Keshre says even his family has only recently warmed up to investing in stocks. “My mom started using Groww last year,” he said. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenskart IPO: Peyush Bansal, co-founder Neha may earn ₹825 cr from OFS

Lenkart IPO: Brokerages upbeat; GMP stays firm; should you park your money?

Thinking of investing in Lenskart IPO? Don't miss these 10 points from RHP

Oyo's parent PRISM increases authorised share capital ahead of planned IPO

Orkla India vs Studds Accessories vs Lenskart IPO: Where to put your money?

Topics :IPOGrowwIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering IPO

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story