Orkla India IPO subscription status Day 3: The subscription window to bid for the initial public offer ( The subscription window to bid for the initial public offer ( IPO ) of Orkla India, parent company of packaged foods manufacturer MTR Foods, is set to close today, October 31, 2025, after a three-day bidding period that began on October 29, 2025. So far, the maiden public issue has received a decent response from investors.

Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that by 11:30 AM on the final day, bids had been placed for 79.15 million shares, compared to the 15.99 million shares available, resulting in an overall subscription rate of approximately 4.95 times.

Among investor categories, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) demonstrated the highest demand, oversubscribing their allocated quota by 15.69 times. Retail investors also showed robust interest, with their segment subscribed 3.06 times, while the employees’ portion was booked at 8.18 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category witnessed a marginal subscription of only 18 per cent. Orkla India IPO GMP ALSO READ: Groww seeks valuation of ₹61,700 cr in IPO; sets price band ₹95-100/share According to sources tracking unofficial markets. Orkla India’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹805, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹75 or 10.3 per cent above the issue price of ₹730.

Orkla India IPO review SBI Securities has assigned a 'Neutral' rating to the issue and would like to monitor the performance of the company post-listing. On the contrary, analysts at Arihant Capital recommended a "Subscribe for long term" stance on the issue, saying the company’s business is capital efficient and virtually debt-free, supporting consistent cash flow generation and high margins. Orkla India IPO details Orkla India aims to raise ₹1,667.5 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 22.8 million shares. There is no fresh issue component. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹695 to ₹730, with a lot size of 20 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot with an investment amount of ₹14,600 (at the upper end of the IPO price) and in multiples thereof.

As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for Orkla India IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, November 3, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Orkla India shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, November 6, 2025. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: 'Jio model' not suitable for MF industry, says JioBlackrock AMC MD' Sensex in red Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.