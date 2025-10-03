IPO Calendar: Tata Capital, LG India to open; 29 listings next week

IPO Calendar: The upcoming week promises heightened activity in the primary markets, with several IPOs set to open and multiple listings scheduled across both mainboard and SME segments.

In the mainline category, three IPOs are set to hit the market - Tata Capital , LG Electronics India, and Rubicon Research. Among these, Rubicon Research will open for bidding on Thursday, October 9, while Tata Capital and LG Electronics India are among the most anticipated offerings of the year, also scheduled to launch next week.

Meanwhile, six companies are preparing for their stock market debut. Pace Digitek is set to list on Monday, October 6, followed by Glottis and Fabtech Technologies on October 7. Om Freight Forwarders and Advance Agrolife will debut on October 8, while WeWork India, which opened for subscription on Friday, October 3, is slated to list on October 10.

In the SME segment, activity is also buzzing with one new IPO opening next week, and as many as 22 companies are lined up to list on the SME platforms of the exchanges. Tata Capital IPO details The IPO of Tata Capital will open for public subscription on Monday, October 6, 2025, and will close on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹15,511.87 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 210 million shares aggregating to ₹6,846 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 265.8 million shares aggregating to ₹8,665.87 crore. The price band has been set at ₹310 to ₹326 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,996 to participate in this IPO.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Friday, October 10, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, October 11, 2025. LG Electronics India IPO details The IPO of LG Electronics India will open for subscription on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, and close on Thursday, October 9, 2025. This public issue consists entirely of an offer for sale of 101.8 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹11,607 crore. The shares are being offered at a price band of ₹1,080 to ₹1,140 per share, with a lot size of 13 shares. The minimum investment required to participate in this offering is ₹14,820. LG Electronics India listing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, on both BSE and NSE.

Rubicon Research IPO details The IPO of Rubicon Research will open for public subscription on Thursday, October 9, 2025, and will close on Monday, October 13, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹1,377.5 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 10.3 million shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 18.1 million shares aggregating to ₹877.5 crore. The price band has been set at ₹461 to ₹485 per share, with a lot size of 30 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,559 to participate in this IPO. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

SME IPOs next week In the SME segment, the IPO Mittal Sections is set to open for subscription next week. This segment will also witness a flurry of listings, with 22 companies preparing to make their debut on the SME platforms of the exchanges. Several SME companies are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges next week across the BSE SME and NSE SME platforms. On October 6, six companies will list, including Bhavik Enterprises, Manas Polymers & Energies, Ameenji Rubber, MPK Steels, Rukmani Devi Garg Agro Impex, and KVS Castings—all on the BSE SME, except Manas Polymers, which will list on NSE SME.