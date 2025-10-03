Eldeco Infra files DRHP for ₹1,000-cr IPO; promoters to sell ₹200-cr stake

Eldeco Infrastructure IPO: Eldeco Infrastructure, a Haryana-based real estate developer, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The maiden public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to ₹200 crore by promoter selling shareholders. The total offer size comprises equity shares of face value of ₹5 each aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore. Promoters Pankaj Bajaj and Bandana Kohli are selling equity shares through an OFS, totalling ₹102 crore and ₹98 crore, respectively.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may opt for a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹160 crore. If this placement takes place, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise ₹600 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of debt availed by Eldeco Infracon Realtors, a material subsidiary of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.