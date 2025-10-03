Home / Markets / IPO / Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

Pace Digitek IPO Listing Date: Pace Digitek proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding the capital expenditure requirement as well as for general corporate purposes

Pace Digitek IPO gmp
Pace Digitek IPO Date(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pace Digitek IPO listing forecast: The unlisted shares of multi-disciplinary solutions provider Pace Digitek were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets ahead of their debut on the bourses, scheduled for Monday, October 6.
 
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were changing hands at around ₹227 each, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or approximately 3.65 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹219.
 
Should the current grey market trends sustain, Pace Digitek shares may list at a premium of nearly 4 per cent. However, it is worth noting that the GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance. 

Pace Digitek IPO details

The public offering of Pace Digitek, estimated to be valued at ₹819.15 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 37.4 million shares. The offering does not have any offer-for-sale component.
 
It was available for subscription from September 26 till September 30 at a price band of ₹208–219 per equity share with a lot size of 68 shares. Pace Digitek IPO received a decent response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 1.59 times.
 
MUFG Intime India is serving the registrar of the issue, while Unistone Capital is acting as the sole book running lead manager. 
 
The basis of allotment for Pace Digitek IPO shares was finalised on October 1. The company has set the issue price at ₹219 per share.
 
Pace Digitek proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding the capital expenditure requirement as well as for general corporate purposes. 

About Pace Digitek

Pace Digitek Ltd. is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a diversified presence across telecom towers, optical fibre cables, and energy management solutions. Its offerings span manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and turnkey operations & maintenance, enabling an integrated presence across the telecom value chain. The company emphasizes digital consulting, product engineering, enterprise mobility, and cybersecurity solutions, while also working on emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics to strengthen its service portfolio. With its client-centric approach, scalable delivery models, and focus on innovation, Pace Digi Tech positions itself as a growing player in India’s digital technology and IT services industry. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rubicon Research sets IPO price band at ₹461-475; check key dates, lot size

Urban Company, PhysicsWallah IPOs highlight India's youth struggle for jobs

LG India seeks ₹77,400 cr valuation with ₹11,607 cr IPO opening Oct 7

Lalbaba Engineering, CJ Darcl Logistics and Jerai Fitness file draft IPO

India poised for record-breaking IPO month in October with $5 bn in deals

Topics :IPO GMPIPO listing timeIPO REVIEWIPOsinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story