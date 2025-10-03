Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

Pace Digitek IPO listing forecast: The unlisted shares of multi-disciplinary solutions provider Pace Digitek were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets ahead of their debut on the bourses, scheduled for Monday, October 6.

Should the current grey market trends sustain, Pace Digitek shares may list at a premium of nearly 4 per cent. However, it is worth noting that the GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.

Pace Digitek IPO details

The public offering of Pace Digitek, estimated to be valued at ₹819.15 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 37.4 million shares. The offering does not have any offer-for-sale component.

It was available for subscription from September 26 till September 30 at a price band of ₹208–219 per equity share with a lot size of 68 shares. Pace Digitek IPO received a decent response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 1.59 times.

MUFG Intime India is serving the registrar of the issue, while Unistone Capital is acting as the sole book running lead manager.

The basis of allotment for Pace Digitek IPO shares was finalised on October 1. The company has set the issue price at ₹219 per share.