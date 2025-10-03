Pace Digitek IPO to list on Oct 6; Here's what grey market trends hints at

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Pace Digitek IPO listing forecast: The unlisted shares of multi-disciplinary solutions provider Pace Digitek were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets ahead of their debut on the bourses, scheduled for Monday, October 6.
Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were changing hands at around ₹227 each, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹8 or approximately 3.65 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹219.
Should the current grey market trends sustain, Pace Digitek shares may list at a premium of nearly 4 per cent. However, it is worth noting that the GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.
The public offering of Pace Digitek, estimated to be valued at ₹819.15 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 37.4 million shares. The offering does not have any offer-for-sale component.
It was available for subscription from September 26 till September 30 at a price band of ₹208–219 per equity share with a lot size of 68 shares. Pace Digitek IPO received a decent response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 1.59 times.
MUFG Intime India is serving the registrar of the issue, while Unistone Capital is acting as the sole book running lead manager.
The basis of allotment for Pace Digitek IPO shares was finalised on October 1. The company has set the issue price at ₹219 per share.
Pace Digitek proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding the capital expenditure requirement as well as for general corporate purposes.
Pace Digitek Ltd. is a telecom infrastructure solutions provider with a diversified presence across telecom towers, optical fibre cables, and energy management solutions. Its offerings span manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and turnkey operations & maintenance, enabling an integrated presence across the telecom value chain. The company emphasizes digital consulting, product engineering, enterprise mobility, and cybersecurity solutions, while also working on emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and data analytics to strengthen its service portfolio. With its client-centric approach, scalable delivery models, and focus on innovation, Pace Digi Tech positions itself as a growing player in India’s digital technology and IT services industry.
