Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Issue closes tomorrow; firm had allotted shares worth Rs 389 cr to anchor investors Nomura Trust, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Goldman Sachs and Neuberger Berman

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
The IPO of Avalon Technologies was subscribed 8 per cent on Wednesday, a day before its close.

The retail investor portion of the issue was subscribed 40 per cent.

Last week, the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) firm had allotted shares worth Rs 389 crore to anchor investors, which included Nomura Trust, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Goldman Sachs and Neuberger Berman.

The price band for the issue is Rs 415-436 per share.

At the upper end, the company is valued at Rs 2,847 crore. Avalon’s issue size works out to Rs 865 crore, making it the largest IPO for this calendar year.

In the IPO, the company will be issuing new shares worth Rs 320 crore and the offer for sale component is Rs 545 crore.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

