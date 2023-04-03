Home / Markets / IPO / Aeroflex Industries files draft papers to raise Rs 350 crore through IPO

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Stainless steel flexible hose manufacturer Aeroflex Industries Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise Rs 350 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by promoter entities -- Sat Industries and Italica Global FZC, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS comprises sale of 1.23 crore shares by Sat Industries Ltd and up to 52 lakh shares by Italica Global FZC.

At present, Sat Industries owns 92.18 per cent stake in the company, while Italica Global FZC holds 6.52 per cent stake.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to the extent of Rs 35 crore for the payment of debt, Rs 84 crore for funding its working capital requirements, and a certain amount will be used for general corporate purposes and acquisitions for inorganic growth.

According to merchant banking sources, the size of the IPO is estimated at Rs 350 crore.

The Mumbai-based Aeroflex is a manufacturer and supplier of metallic flexible flow solution products, catering to global markets. It exports its products to more than 80 countries including Europe, USA and others and generates 80 per cent of its revenue from exports.

For Fiscal 2022, Aeroflex generated consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 240.8 crore and profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 27.5 crore.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Topics :IPOSEBIStainless steel

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

