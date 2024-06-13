Home / Markets / IPO / Ixigo IPO share allotment today: How to check status and latest GMP

Ixigo IPO share allotment today: How to check status and latest GMP

Ixigo IPO allotment will be finalised on June 13, listing is scheduled for June 18. The IPO received nearly nearly 98.34 times subscription

IPO
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 2:02 PM IST
Investors eagerly await the finalisation of Ixigo’s IPO share allotment, which is set to be determined today, June 13. Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of travel platform Ixigo, witnessed significant interest, with the issue being subscribed nearly 98.34 times, driven by strong demand from non-institutional and institutional buyers.

Ixigo IPO allotment and listing details

The IPO subscription opened on June 10, and closed on June 12. The allotment finalisation is scheduled for June 13, with a tentative listing date set for June 18, 2024. The issue aims to raise Rs 740.10 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 120.00 crore (1.29 crore shares) and an offer for sale totaling Rs 620.10 crore (6.67 crore shares).

Here is everything you need to know about the travel platform IPO listing and how to check IPO allotment:

How to check Ixigo IPO allotment status?

BSE website:

1. Visit the BSE website: [BSE AllotmentStatus] (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)
2. Select the issue name (Ixigo IPO) from the dropdown
3. Enter the application number or PAN number

NSE website:

1. Visit NSE’s official website (https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp)
2. Select ‘Click here to sign up’ and register with your PAN
3. Enter your username, password, and captcha code
4.  On the next page, check the status of IPO allocation

Link Intime India website:

1. Visit the Link Intime India website: [Link Intime Allotment Status] (https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html)
2. Select Ixigo IPO
3. Enter the PAN details and click ‘search’

Ixigo IPO price bands and lot size

The price band for the Ixigo IPO is fixed at Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share, with a minimum lot size of 161 shares. Retail investors were required to invest a minimum of Rs 14,973.

The minimum investment for sNII (those who bid less that Rs 10 lakh) was Rs 209,622 (14 lots, 2,254 shares) and for bNII (those investing more then Rs 10 lakh) was Rs 1,003,191 (67 lots, 10,787 shares).

Ixigo Grey Market Premium (GMP) update

According to the Chittorgarh IPO, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for Ixigo IPO stands at Rs 37. With a price band of Rs 93, the estimated listing price is around Rs 130, reflecting an approximate 39.78 per cent gain per share from the IPO opening price of Rs 116.

Ixigo IPO proceeds

The proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to fund working capital requirements, invest in cloud infrastructure and technology, and allocate funds for inorganic growth. Ixigo’s IPO has generated significant excitement in the market, and the final allotment today will mark a critical step in its journey towards listing. Investors can stay updated by checking their allotment status on the BSE and Link Intime India websites.


First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

