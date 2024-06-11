Home / Markets / IPO / Ola Electric gets Sebi approval to raise $660 mn through IPO: Report

Ola Electric gets Sebi approval to raise $660 mn through IPO: Report

Ola now plans to list its shares by mid July, and in coming days will reach out to investors to assess demand for its issue, both sources said

Ola Electric, EV, two wheeler, Electric bike
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 7:03 PM IST
Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric has received regulatory approval to go ahead with its $660 million Initial Public Offering, said two sources with direct knowledge, paving the way for the country's first ever EV stock listing.

SoftBank and Temasek-backed Ola had filed its papers with India's Securities and Exchange Board of India last December for approval, in a deal meant to help it expand operations.

Ola and SEBI did not reply to requests for comment.

''It already met global investors in roadshows earlier this year, but will "re-discuss terms and explain the business," the second source said.

Topics :Stock MarketOla electric vehiclesIPOs

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

