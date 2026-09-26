J Infratech Ltd, an integrated infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, has filed preliminary papers with the market regulator Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) comprising a fresh issue of shares worth ₹600 crore.

Apart from the fresh issue, the company's proposed IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The Haryana-based company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹120 crore. In case the placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised to meet working capital requirements, repay or pre-pay certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.