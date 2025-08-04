JSW Cement announces ₹130-147 Price Band for ₹3,600 crore IPO

JSW Cement has priced its ₹3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) between ₹139 and ₹147 per share. The IPO opens for subscription on August 7 and concludes on August 11. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to ₹1,600 crore and an offer for sale up to ₹2,000 crore by the selling shareholders. JSW Cement had planned to raise ₹4,000 crore earlier through an IPO, but it reduced the amount by ₹400 crore from the fresh issue portion.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for part-financing the cost of establishing a new integrated cement unit at Nagaur, Rajasthan and for repayment of loans.