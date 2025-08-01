Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

Sebi noted that while average IPO sizes have been increasing, direct retail participation has remained flat over the past three years

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing
The proposals come amid a surge in IPO activity in India. | Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed changes to the structure of large initial public offerings (IPOs), including incre­asing the allocation limit for institutio­nal buyers and reducing the share rese­rved for retail investors. The proposals come amid a surge in IPO activity in India. 
Sebi noted that while average IPO sizes have been increasing, direct retail participation has remained flat over the past three years. For large public issues, retail subscription levels have been particularly muted, the regulator said. 
In a consultation paper published on its website, Sebi proposed that for IPOs exceeding ₹5000 crore ($571 million), the retail investor allocation may be reduced to 25 per cent from the current 35 per cent, while the allocation for institutional buyers may be increased from 50 per cent to 60 per cent in a graded manner.  
The regulator also proposed increasing the number of permissible anchor investor allottees for allocations above ₹250 crore, aiming to ease participation for large foreign portfolio investors managing multiple funds.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenskart files for IPO to raise ₹2,150 crore, eyes valuation of $10 billion

Tata Sons expects reprieve from IPO deadline amid RBI rule review

Blackstone-backed KRT gets Sebi approval to launch ₹4,800 cr REIT-IPO

Sotefin Bharat plans ₹80 cr IPO to build parking robot unit in West Bengal

NephroPlus files DRHP, aims to raise ₹353.4 crore via fresh equity issue

Topics :SEBIIPOretail investorInstitutional investors

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story