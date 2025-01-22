Kent RO Systems files for IPO, promoters to sell over 10 million shares

Kent RO Systems Ltd on Wednesday filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO). The offer will consist of an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters Sunita Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, and Varun Gupta, collectively offloading over one crore shares.

Mahesh Gupta, the founder and chairman, will be selling the largest portion, with 5,635,088 equity shares of face value Re 1 each. Sunita Gupta and Varun Gupta will be selling 3,360,910 and 1,098,570 equity shares, respectively. In total, the promoters plan to offload 10,094,568 shares, or 10 per cent stake out of their 99.77 per cent holding in the company.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers, while Kfin Technologies Ltd will serve as the registrar for the issue.

Key details of the IPO

- The IPO will not involve the issuance of new shares, and Kent will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

- The offer, which includes up to 10,094,568 equity shares, is aimed at achieving the benefits of listing on stock exchanges.

- All proceeds from the OFS will go to the selling shareholders.

Kent RO Systems, established in 1999 by Mahesh Gupta, is a leading player in the water purification segment, with a significant portion of its revenue derived from water purifiers and water softeners. The company also manufactures vacuum cleaners and fans.

Kent reports growth amid IPO

For the financial year ending March 2024, Kent reported revenue of Rs 1,178 crore, marking an 8.7 per cent growth but trailing behind competitor Eureka, which posted Rs 2,189 crore in revenue. Between April-September 2024, Kent generated Rs 637 crore in revenue, with water purifiers contributing 85 per cent of the total.

Kent’s IPO comes amid a surge in market debuts, with 14 companies having floated share sales in 2025. This follows a record-breaking 2024 where Indian firms raised Rs 1.6 trillion through IPOs, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The IPO is expected to further solidify Kent’s market presence and leverage the benefits of public listing.