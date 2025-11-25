Home / Markets / IPO / KK Silk Mills IPO opens on Nov 26: Check key dates, price band, lot size

KK Silk Mills IPO opens on Nov 26: Check key dates, price band, lot size

KK Silk Mills aims to raise ₹28.5 crore through a fully fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares

KK Silk Mills IPO
KK Silk Mills IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KK Silk Mills IPO: KK Silk Mills, a manufacturer of fabrics and garments, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹28.5 crore through a fully fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹36 to ₹38 per share. It requires investors to apply for a minimum lot of 3,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail applicant would need ₹2,28,000 to subscribe for two lots, or 6,000 shares.
 
Incorporated in 1991, KK Silk Mills is a manufacturer of fabrics as well as garments. The company's product range includes kids' wear, men's wear, and women's wear. Additionally, it makes fabric for various products. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Umbergaon, Gujarat, covering an area of 5,422 square feet. 
 

Here are the key details of KK Silk Mills IPO:

KK Silk Mills IPO timeline

The maiden public issue will close for subscription on Friday, November 28, 2025. The basis of allotment for the shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 1. The shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, December 2. KK Silk Mills shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.
 

KK Silk Mills IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the public offering, while Axial Capital is the sole book-running lead manager.

KK Silk Mills IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise ₹3.14 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure for plant and machinery, including installation, mechanical and electrical work. Additionally, ₹17.86 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of debt availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

KK Silk Mills financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹220.77 crore, up 15.8 per cent from ₹190.54 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹13.99 crore in FY25, up from ₹9.33 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.68 crore against ₹2.26 crore in FY24.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Singapore's energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit, says report

SSMD Agrotech IPO opens on Nov 25; here's everything you need to know

Gallard Steel IPO subscribed 349x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Excelsoft Tech IPO booked 43x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Upcoming IPO a key milestone, says Shiprocket CEO amid online, qcom boom

Topics :Share Market TodayIPOsIPO marketMarketsIPO activityBSE SMESME IPOs

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story