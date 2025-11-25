KK Silk Mills IPO opens on Nov 26: Check key dates, price band, lot size

KK Silk Mills IPO: KK Silk Mills, a manufacturer of fabrics and garments, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹28.5 crore through a fully fresh issue of 7.5 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The IPO is priced in the range of ₹36 to ₹38 per share. It requires investors to apply for a minimum lot of 3,000 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail applicant would need ₹2,28,000 to subscribe for two lots, or 6,000 shares.

Incorporated in 1991, KK Silk Mills is a manufacturer of fabrics as well as garments. The company's product range includes kids' wear, men's wear, and women's wear. Additionally, it makes fabric for various products. The company operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Umbergaon, Gujarat, covering an area of 5,422 square feet. Here are the key details of KK Silk Mills IPO: KK Silk Mills IPO timeline The maiden public issue will close for subscription on Friday, November 28, 2025. The basis of allotment for the shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 1. The shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, December 2. KK Silk Mills shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.