SSMD Agrotech IPO opens on Nov 25; here's everything you need to know

SSMD Agrotech IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹114 to ₹121 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
SSMD Agrotech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of agro-food products manufacturer will open for public subscription on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹34.09 crore, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares.
 
SSMD Agrotech IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹114 to ₹121 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,42,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 2,000 shares. 
 
SSMD Agrotech India is engaged in the manufacturing, trading, and repacking of a wide array of agro-food products. The company operates under four brands, including Manohar Agro, Super SS, Delhi Special, and Shri Dhanlaxmi. The company has a presence in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. It also sells products directly to consumers (D2C) through micro-manufacturing units. 

SSMD Agrotech IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Thursday, November 27, 2025. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, November 28, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Monday, December 1. SSMD Agrotech shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

SSMD Agrotech IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while 3Dimension Capital Services is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

SSMD Agrotech IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for meeting its working capital requirements and repayment of certain debt. Additionally, 2.04 crore will be used for setting up new D2C dark store factories and 97 lakh for the purchase of machinery for setting up the Namkeen plant. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

SSMD Agrotech financial overview

In the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company had reported a revenue from operations of ₹99.17 crore, compared to ₹73.34 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹8.46 crore in FY25, up from ₹3.22 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹5.38 crore against ₹3.22 crore in FY24.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

