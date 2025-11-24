Home / Markets / IPO / Excelsoft Tech IPO booked 43x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Excelsoft Tech IPO booked 43x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check their allotment status for Excelsoft Technologies IPO on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India

Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment
Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Excelsoft Technologies is expected to be finalised today, following strong participation from investors that saw the issue subscribed 43.19 times, according to NSE data. The issue received bids for 1.32 billion equity shares against 30.7 million shares on offer. 
 
The portion booked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 47.55 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 101.69 times. Retail investors saw the lowest demand, applying for only 15.62 times of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.
 
After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar.  ALSO READ | ₹57,000 crore in shares to hit market as IPO lock-ins expire this week

Steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
  • Choose 'Excelsoft Technologies' from the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
  • Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:

  • Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
  • From the dropdown menu, select Excelsoft Technologies under the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC
  • Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status

Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading at ₹128 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹8 or 6.67 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹114 to ₹120.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing date

Excelsoft Technologies IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, November 19, and closed on Friday, November 21, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on November 25. Shares of Excelsoft Technologies are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Upcoming IPO a key milestone, says Shiprocket CEO amid online, qcom boom

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 43.19 times on final day of bidding

Sudeep Pharma IPO sees solid anchor demand, positive GMP; worth your money?

Pajson Agro receives in-principle approval from BSE to raise funds via IPO

Premium

Meesho emerges as India's top free-cash-flow generator ahead of IPO

Topics :IPO AnalysisShare Market TodayStock Market NewsIPOsIPO allotmentMarketsIPO market

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story