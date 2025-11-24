Excelsoft Tech IPO booked 43x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for The basis of allotment for Excelsoft Technologies is expected to be finalised today, following strong participation from investors that saw the issue subscribed 43.19 times, according to NSE data. The issue received bids for 1.32 billion equity shares against 30.7 million shares on offer.

The portion booked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 47.55 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 101.69 times. Retail investors saw the lowest demand, applying for only 15.62 times of the reserved quota. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

After the allotment is completed, investors can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE websites or via MUFG Intime India, the IPO registrar. Steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Excelsoft Technologies' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status Steps to check Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment on MUFG Intime: Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, select Excelsoft Technologies under the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC

Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status Excelsoft Technologies IPO GMP According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading at ₹128 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹8 or 6.67 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹114 to ₹120.