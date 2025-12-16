KSH International IPO opens; check price band, GMP, reviews, other details

KSH International IPO opens for public subscription: The initial public offering (IPO) of magnet winding wires manufacturer KSH International opened for public subscription today, Tuesday, December 16. With this maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹710 crore, comprising both a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares.

Ahead of the public issue, KSH International raised ₹213 crore from 10 anchor investors on December 15, with an allocation of 5.54 million shares at ₹384 per share.

As the issue opens for subscription today, here are the key details that every investor should know before applying for the public offering:

KSH International IPO details

The ₹710-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 10.9 million equity shares worth up to ₹420 crore, and an OFS of 7.6 million shares by promoters Kushal Subbayya Hegde, Pushpa Kushal Hegde, Rajesh Kushal Hegde, and Rohit Kushal Hegde, valued up to ₹290 crore.

The issue is being offered in a price band of ₹365-384, with a lot size of 39 shares. Thus, the Investors can bid for a minimum of 39 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the band, a retail investor would need to invest a minimum of ₹14,976 for one lot and multiples thereof. KSH International IPO review Brokers, including Arihant Capital and SBI Securities, have broadly assigned a "neutral" rating to the IPO, citing that the issue appears fairly valued, supported by a slightly superior margin profile compared with its closest peers.

KSH International IPO GMP On Monday, unlisted shares of KSH International were trading flat at ₹384, the upper end of the price band, according to sources tracking the grey market. Consequently, the grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO remains nil on Tuesday. KSH International IPO allotment date, listing date The public issue will remain open for subscription until Thursday, December 18, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, December 19, 2025, with successful allottees receiving shares in their demat accounts on Monday, December 22. Shares of KSH International are scheduled to make their stock market debut on NSE and BSE tentatively on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.