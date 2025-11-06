Lenskart IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check status, latest GMP

The eyewear company’s ₹6,632.30-crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The QIB portion was subscribed 40.35 times, while NIIs bid for 18.23 times the shares reserved for them. The retail investor segment also saw healthy participation, with subscriptions at 7.54 times, showed the NSE data. With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

Here's how to check Lenskart IPO allotment status Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue. Direct links to check Lenskart IPO allotment status online Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Lenskart IPO allotment status: Check Lenskart IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Lenskart IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Check Lenskart IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Lenskart IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date Even as the allotment process for Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) is underway, the company’s unlisted shares are trading at around ₹441 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹39 per share, or about 9.7 per cent over the upper price band of ₹402, according to market observers.