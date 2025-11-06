Home / Markets / IPO / Lenskart IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check status, latest GMP

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:29 AM IST
Lenskart IPO allotment, Lenskart IPO subscription status: The basis of allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, following strong investor interest that saw the issue subscribed 28.26 times, according to data available on the NSE.
 
The eyewear company’s ₹6,632.30-crore maiden offering witnessed a tepid start, reflecting cautious investor sentiment initially. However, demand surged sharply on the final day of bidding, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
The QIB portion was subscribed 40.35 times, while NIIs bid for 18.23 times the shares reserved for them. The retail investor segment also saw healthy participation, with subscriptions at 7.54 times, showed the NSE data.  With the issue now closed, investors are keenly awaiting the allotment outcome, which is likely to be announced later today.

Here's how to check Lenskart IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Direct links to check Lenskart IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Lenskart IPO allotment status:
 
  1. Check Lenskart IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 
  2. Check Lenskart IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html 
  3. Check Lenskart IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Lenskart IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

Even as the allotment process for Lenskart Solutions Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) is underway, the company’s unlisted shares are trading at around ₹441 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of ₹39 per share, or about 9.7 per cent over the upper price band of ₹402, according to market observers.
 
The eyewear retailer’s shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, November 10, 2025. Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to make a positive debut, though analysts caution that the grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should not be viewed as a reliable measure of listing performance.
 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

