Lenskart IPO listing LIVE updates: Here's what latest grey market trends hint at D-Street debut
Lenskart IPO listing today: Investors allotted shares are now eagerly awaiting the D-Street debut of Lenskart IPO, scheduled for today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Lenskart IPO listing LIVE updates: Eyewear retailer Lenskart is set to debut on the bourses today, Monday, November 10, 2025, following the successful closure of its initial public offering (IPO), which raised ₹7,278.76 crore from the primary market. The offering comprised a fresh issue of 53.5 million shares worth ₹2,150.74 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 127.6 million shares aggregating ₹5,128.02 crore. The issue was priced in a band of ₹382–₹402 per share, with a lot size of 37 shares, and was open for subscription from October 31 to November 4, 2025.
The IPO received strong investor interest, oversubscribing 28.26 times overall. Participation was led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who booked their quota 40.35 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail segments also showed strong demand, oversubscribing their portions by 18.23 times and 7.54 times, respectively, according to NSE data.
The basis of allotment was finalised on Thursday, November 6, with the issue priced at ₹402 per share. Investors allotted shares are now eagerly awaiting the stock’s listing. Ahead of the debut, Lenskart’s unlisted shares were changing hands at around ₹412.5 each in the grey market, signaling a premium of ₹10.5 or 2.6 per cent over the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial trades.
If the current grey market sentiment persists, Lenskart shares are expected to list around ₹412, offering potential listing gains of 2.6 per cent to IPO investors. However, analysts caution that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight, and the grey market premium (GMP) may not accurately reflect the stock’s actual listing performance.
8:22 AM
Lenskart IPO listing LIVE updates: Lenskart IPO - final subscription figures
8:20 AM
Lenskart IPO listing LIVE updates: Lenskart raises ₹7,278-cr from markets
8:09 AM
Lenskart IPO listing LIVE updates: Lenskart to make D-Street debut today
Topics : IPO listing time Lenskart IPO GMP IPO market IPO REVIEW IPOs
First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:07 AM IST