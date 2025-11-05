PhysicsWallah's Rs 3,480 crore IPO to open for subscription on Nov 11

Education company PhysicsWallah on Wednesday said it has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for a Rs 3,480 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 380 crore by promoters, including Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob.

The IPO will open on November 11 and close on November 13. The book running lead managers for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, JP Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs India Securities Private Limited, and Axis Capital Limited.

Promoter holdings and key investors

According to the RHP, promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob each hold a 40.31 per cent stake in the company. Among institutional investors, WestBridge AIF holds 6.40 per cent, Hornbill Capital Partners 4.41 per cent, GSV Ventures Fund 2.85 per cent, Lightspeed Opportunity Fund 1.79 per cent, and Setu AIF Trust 1.39 per cent.