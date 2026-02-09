Marushika Technology IPO opens on Feb 12: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Marushika Technology IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Marushika Technology, a distributor of IT and telecom infrastructure products, will open for public subscription on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company plans to raise ₹26.97 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 2.3 million shares.

Marushika Technology IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹111 to ₹117 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor will require ₹2,80,800 to bid for two lots consisting of 2,400 shares.

Marushika Technologies is engaged in the business of distribution of Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Infrastructure products. It offers a wide range of IT products and services to its clients for setting up their data centre’s infrastructure, active networking, telecom system, advanced surveillance systems, data protection, cybersecurity and power management. Marushika also offers installation, maintenance services and assists clients in selecting the right type of IT infrastructure for their specific needs.

Here are the key details of Marushika Technology IPO: Marushika Technology IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Marushika were trading flat at ₹117, the upper end of the price band. Marushika Technology IPO key dates The public issue will remain open for subscription until Monday, February 16. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, February 17, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Wednesday, February 18. Marushika Technology shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, February 19, 2026.