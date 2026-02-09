Fractal Analytics IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Fractal Analytics IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Analytics, a global enterprise AI and analytics firm, opens for public subscription on Monday, February 9, 2026. The ₹2,833.90-crore mainline offering comprises a combination of fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares worth up to ₹1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 20.1 million equity shares worth up to ₹1,810.40 crore.

Ahead of its IPO, Fractal Analytics raised ₹1,248.3 crore from 52 anchor investors on February 6, 2026. The company allocated 13.8 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band of ₹857 to ₹900.

Marque investors, SBI Small Cap Fund, Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Prudential AMC, Motilal Oswal AMC, UTI AMC, Trust MF, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Bandhan MF, Invesco India, Sundaram MF, Abakkus, and Union MF, participated in the anchor round. Among the global investors, Morgan Stanley, Amundi Funds, Goldman Sachs, Kuwait Investment Authority, Ashoka WhiteOak, Allspring Global Investments, Societe Generale, Prudent Investment Flexicap Scheme, Integrated Core Strategies, also participated in the anchor book. Fractal Analytics IPO GMP On Monday, the unlisted shares of Fractal Analytics were trading at ₹913, commanding a marginal grey market premium of ₹13 or 1.5 per cent against the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Here are the key details of the Fractal Analytics IPO: Fractal Analytics IPO key dates The subscription window for the issue will close on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Thursday, February 12. The company is expected to list its shares on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Monday, February 16, 2026. Fractal Analytics IPO lot size Fractal Analytics has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹857 to ₹900 per share. The lot size for an application is 16 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,400 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof.

Fractal Analytics IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar for the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley India Company, and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities are the book-running lead managers. Fractal Analytics IPO objective According to the RHP, the company will use ₹264.9 crore to invest in its subsidiary, Fractal USA, for debt repayment or prepayment. It will also allocate ₹57.1 crore for laptops, ₹121.1 crore for new office premises in India, and ₹355.1 crore for research and development, as well as sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha. The remaining funds will go toward organic growth, potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.