Meesho IPO subscribed 2.4 times on day one; retail book nearly four times
Meesho's IPO was subscribed 2.4 times on the first day, driven by strong retail demand, after it raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchors and set a price band of Rs 105-111 per shareBS Reporter Mumbai
The initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce platform Meesho was subscribed 2.4 times on Wednesday, the first day of bidding.
How did Meesho’s IPO subscription break up across QIB, HNI and retail books?
The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 2.12 times, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) portion 1.8 times, while the retail segment saw robust demand at nearly four times subscription.
Who invested in Meesho’s Rs 2,440 crore anchor book?
On Tuesday, Meesho had raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, and tech-focused investors such as Dragoneer.
What is the price band and size of the Meesho IPO?
The company has set a price band of Rs 105-111 per share for the Rs 5,421-crore IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,171 crore.
What valuation does Meesho command at the top end of the price band?
At the upper end of the price band, the SoftBank- and Peak XV Partners-backed firm commands a valuation of around Rs 50,000 crore.
What did Meesho report for H1 FY26, and what did Nirmal Bang say?
For the first half of FY26, Meesho reported a net loss of Rs 700 crore on revenues of Rs 5,578 crore.
Brokerage Nirmal Bang, which has assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue, noted, “Meesho has built a strong foothold in Tier-2 and Tier-3 e-commerce with its zero-commission, asset-light model that supports an ecosystem of affordable products benefitting sellers, consumers, content creators, and logistics players in non-metro markets. At the upper price band, the stock is valued at 5.7x FY25 Price/Sales, which looks reasonable.”
