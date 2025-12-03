Home / Markets / IPO / Meesho IPO subscribed 2.4 times on day one; retail book nearly four times

Meesho IPO subscribed 2.4 times on day one; retail book nearly four times

Meesho's IPO was subscribed 2.4 times on the first day, driven by strong retail demand, after it raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchors and set a price band of Rs 105-111 per share

Meesho
(Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce platform Meesho was subscribed 2.4 times on Wednesday, the first day of bidding.
 
How did Meesho’s IPO subscription break up across QIB, HNI and retail books?
 
The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 2.12 times, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) portion 1.8 times, while the retail segment saw robust demand at nearly four times subscription.
 
Who invested in Meesho’s Rs 2,440 crore anchor book?
 
On Tuesday, Meesho had raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, and tech-focused investors such as Dragoneer.
 
What is the price band and size of the Meesho IPO?
 
The company has set a price band of Rs 105-111 per share for the Rs 5,421-crore IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,171 crore.
 
What valuation does Meesho command at the top end of the price band?
 
At the upper end of the price band, the SoftBank- and Peak XV Partners-backed firm commands a valuation of around Rs 50,000 crore.
 
What did Meesho report for H1 FY26, and what did Nirmal Bang say?
 
For the first half of FY26, Meesho reported a net loss of Rs 700 crore on revenues of Rs 5,578 crore.
 
Brokerage Nirmal Bang, which has assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue, noted, “Meesho has built a strong foothold in Tier-2 and Tier-3 e-commerce with its zero-commission, asset-light model that supports an ecosystem of affordable products benefitting sellers, consumers, content creators, and logistics players in non-metro markets. At the upper price band, the stock is valued at 5.7x FY25 Price/Sales, which looks reasonable.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IGX board approves plan for IPO to raise funds, no details about offer size

Wakefit IPO: D2C growth story, key risks ahead, what investors should know

Retail investors drive demand for Aequs IPO on Day 1, NIIs follow; QIBs lag

Vidya Wires IPO fully subscribed: Retail investors lead demand; GMP at 12%

Corona Remedies IPO price band at ₹1,008-1,062; check dates, GMP, objective

Topics :IPOMeeshostock market listing

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story