Meesho IPO subscribed 2.4 times on day one; retail book nearly four times

The initial public offering (IPO) of e-commerce platform Meesho was subscribed 2.4 times on Wednesday, the first day of bidding.

How did Meesho’s IPO subscription break up across QIB, HNI and retail books?

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 2.12 times, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) portion 1.8 times, while the retail segment saw robust demand at nearly four times subscription.

Who invested in Meesho’s Rs 2,440 crore anchor book?

On Tuesday, Meesho had raised Rs 2,440 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, GIC, Fidelity, BlackRock, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund, and tech-focused investors such as Dragoneer.

What is the price band and size of the Meesho IPO? The company has set a price band of Rs 105-111 per share for the Rs 5,421-crore IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 4,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,171 crore. What valuation does Meesho command at the top end of the price band? At the upper end of the price band, the SoftBank- and Peak XV Partners-backed firm commands a valuation of around Rs 50,000 crore. What did Meesho report for H1 FY26, and what did Nirmal Bang say?