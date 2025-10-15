Midwest IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Midwest is engaged in the business of exploration, mining, processing, marketing, distribution and export of natural stones. Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy and Guntaka Ravindra Reddy are the promoter selling shareholders.

Ahead of the IPO, on October 15, the company raised ₹135 crore from anchor investors. It allocated 1.26 million equity shares to anchor investors at a price of ₹1,065 per share, the upper end of the price band of ₹1,014 to ₹1,065. Goldman Sachs, Axis Mutual Fund, Sun Life Aditya Birla India Fund, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Edelweiss MF, ITI Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, and Swadha India participated in the anchor round.

Here are the key details of the Midwest IPO:

Midwest IPO GMP

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of Midwest were trading at ₹1,210, up ₹145 or 13.6 per cent compared to the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Midwest IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Friday, October 17, 2025. The share allotment process is expected to be completed by Monday, October 20, 2025. The company is likely to list its shares on the NSE and BSE on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Midwest IPO lot size

Midwest has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹1,014 to ₹1,065 per share. The lot size for an application is 14 shares.