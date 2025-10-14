Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Midwest IPO opens Oct 15; analysts flag high valuation: Should you apply?

Midwest IPO opens Oct 15; analysts flag high valuation: Should you apply?

Midwest aims to raise ₹451 crore through its maiden public issue, comprising a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 1.9 million equity shares.

Midwest IPO review

Midwest is India’s largest producer and exporter of Black Galaxy Granite

Devanshu Singla New Dehi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Midwest IPO: Midwest, a quartz processor serving the solar gas and engineered stone industries, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹451 crore through its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹250 crore and an offer for sale of 1.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹251 crore.
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors. 
Midwest is engaged in the business of exploration, mining, processing, marketing, distribution and export of natural stones. Midwest is India’s largest producer and exporter of Black Galaxy Granite. The company has 20 operational Mines, comprising 16 Granite Mines, 3 Quartz Mines and 1 Marble Mine, and a resource base across the Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
 

Midwest IPO: Should you apply or not?

Arihant Capital - Avoid

According to Arihant Capital, Midwest holds a dominant position in the Black Galaxy Granite segment, enjoying strong pricing power through its extensive mining presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.  The company has also identified 25 new mining prospects to sustain long-term growth.
 
Additionally, beyond its core granite business, Midwest is diversifying into Quartz and Diamond Wire manufacturing, leveraging its mining expertise and strengthening value chain integration. Increased R&D focus supports this transition toward higher-margin, technology-led segments.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Canara HSBC Life IPO sails through on final day; QIBs step in, GMP flat

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India lists at 50% premium, Mcap at ₹1 trn; analysts bullish

ipo

Rubicon Research IPO booked 104x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

initial public offering, IPO

Rubicon Research IPO booked 104 times offer size on closing day

initial public offerings, IPO

Canara Robeco AMC IPO receives 9.74 times subscription on final day

 
The company's leadership position, diversification strategy, and consistent performance position it well for sustainable medium to long-term growth. The industry P/E ratio is 12.5, with Pokarna being its closest peer trading at a P/E of 12.4 on FY25 EPS of ₹60.5.
 
However, Arihant Capital has recommended investors to 'Avoid' the Midwest IPO, saying the issue looks significantly overvalued compared to its peers.  "At the upper band of ₹1,065, the issue is valued at a P/E of 39.5x, based on an EPS of ₹26.9 (FY25) post-IPO," the brokerage said.

SBI Securities - Neutral

According to analysts at SBI Securities,  at the upper price band of ₹1,065, the IPO is valued at FY25 P/E and EV/Ebitda multiples of 35.8x and 22.4x, respectively, on post-issue capital. Despite being a capital-intensive business, the company generates RoE/RoCE of 17.4 per cent/19.1 per cent, respectively. 
 
"However, while comparing with peers, the issue is valued at a premium. We maintain a 'Neutral' view on the issue and would like to monitor the performance of the company post listing," the brokerage said.

Midwest IPO GMP

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the unlisted shares of Midwest were trading flat at ₹1065, the upper end of the price band of ₹1,014 to ₹1,065, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Here are the key details of the Midwest IPO:

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Midwest IPO will close on Friday, October 17, 2025. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 20, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Thursday, October 23, 2025. 
 
Shares of Midwest will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Friday, October 24, 2025. 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹1,014 to ₹1,065, with a lot size of 14 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹14,910 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereafter.
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. DAM Capital Advisors, Intensive Fiscal Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.  
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will use ₹130 crore from the fresh issue to invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Midwest Neostone, for the Phase II expansion of its Quartz Processing Plant. It will also allocate ₹25.7 crore for electric dump trucks and invest in its material subsidiary, APGM. Additionally, ₹3.25 crore will go toward solar energy integration at select mines, ₹53.8 crore for repayment of certain debts, and the rest for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India poised to rise in trading debut after $1.3 bn IPO

initial public offering, IPO

US-based Tryfacta plans IPO at GIFT City to raise up to $150 million

initial public offerings, IPO

Midwest IPO: Leading granite player, hidden risks; what you should know

ipo market listing share market

Last day! Rubicon Research IPO ends today; subscription up 28x, NIIs lead

Indian stock market, stock market

Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut to test strength of IPO market next week

Topics : Stock Market IPO Analysis IPOs IPO market BSE NSE share market Markets IPO REVIEW IPO GMP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon