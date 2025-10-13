Canara Robeco IPO fully subscribed on last day, led by institutional buyers

Indian asset manager Canara Robeco's nearly $150 million initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on Monday, the final day of its three-day bidding process, led strong institutional interest after muted demand earlier.
The Mumbai-based firm's IPO drew bids worth 21.23 billion rupees ($239.7 million), 2.3 times the 34.9 million shares on offer, with demand led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB) who bid for four times their allotted portion, exchange data showed. Retail investors, who had the largest share reserved for them, subscribed 1.37 times.
The QIB portion excludes shares that were allocated to anchor investors such as SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ahead of the IPO.
The IPO values Canara Robeco at up to 53.05 billion rupees at the top of its 253-266 rupee price band, compared with market leader HDFC Asset Management Company's 1.18 trillion-rupee valuation, per Reuters' calculations.
The company, a joint venture between India's Canara Bank and the European arm of Japan's ORIX, is the smallest by revenue among its listed peers, including HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC and UTI AMC.
Canara Bank will sell a 13% stake, while ORIX will offload a 24.5% holding. The asset manager will not offer any new shares in the IPO, with the proceeds going to the two shareholders.
Its shares are expected to list on October 16.
The offering comes amid a record year for Indian IPOs, with investors gearing up for billion-dollar listings including LG Electronics India on Tuesday.
Canara Robeco Asset Management caters to investors through a portfolio largely focussed on equities, with a predominantly retail investor base. Other asset managers such as ICICI Prudential AMC are also eyeing listings in India this year.
SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial are the lead managers for Canara Robeco's IPO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app