Canara Robeco IPO fully subscribed on last day, led by institutional buyers

Indian asset manager Canara Robeco's nearly $150 million initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed on Monday, the final day of its three-day bidding process, led strong institutional interest after muted demand earlier.

The Mumbai-based firm's IPO drew bids worth 21.23 billion rupees ($239.7 million), 2.3 times the 34.9 million shares on offer, with demand led by qualified institutional buyers (QIB) who bid for four times their allotted portion, exchange data showed. Retail investors, who had the largest share reserved for them, subscribed 1.37 times.

The QIB portion excludes shares that were allocated to anchor investors such as SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ahead of the IPO.

The IPO values Canara Robeco at up to 53.05 billion rupees at the top of its 253-266 rupee price band, compared with market leader HDFC Asset Management Company's 1.18 trillion-rupee valuation, per Reuters' calculations. The company, a joint venture between India's Canara Bank and the European arm of Japan's ORIX, is the smallest by revenue among its listed peers, including HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC and UTI AMC. Canara Bank will sell a 13% stake, while ORIX will offload a 24.5% holding. The asset manager will not offer any new shares in the IPO, with the proceeds going to the two shareholders.