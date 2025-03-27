NSE IPO hangs in the balance as Sebi flags regulatory gaps in fresh letter

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) plan to come out with an initial public offering (IPO) still hangs in the balance as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has highlighted several deficiencies in its latest communication to the exchange.

According to sources, the regulator, in a comprehensive letter, has spelt out all the areas that the country’s top bourse has to address before it is IPO-ready. Sebi has given the bourse up to 24 months to address these issues before it can seek approval for its long-delayed maiden offering.

“The latest development around activation of NSE’s ISIN — a unique global code for securities trading and settlement — to enable faster transfer of NSE shares was seen as the precursor for the IPO. However, Sebi’s letter indicates that the fate of the IPO is still uncertain,” said a source.

NSE declined to comment on the issue, while queries sent to Sebi remained unanswered. According to sources, Sebi’s letter was sent during end-February by the regulator’s market intermediaries regulation and supervision department (MIRSD). It remains to be seen how the change in dispensation at Sebi alters the dynamics. At a recent press conference, when queried on the NSE IPO, Sebi chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, “We will apply our mind on how we can take it forward and what are the issues.” Pandey took charge of Sebi on March 1. As per data on UnlistedZone, shares of NSE were trading at around Rs 1,650 apiece in the unlisted market, which values the bourse at Rs 4.1 trillion.

The exchange IPO is likely to be purely a secondary offering as the exchange remains well capitalised. NSE’s IPO plans have been in limbo since 2016, when the exchange had first filed the draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP) amid mounting pressure from certain investors seeking an exit. Sebi returned the DRHP in 2019, advising it to make fresh filings after the infamous colocation matter was resolved. NSE had again, in June 2022, sought Sebi’s approval for allowing listing. A month later, Sebi had responded with observations on issues around technology, governance, surveillance and trading, along with lapses as a first-level regulator, inspection and off-site monitoring.

The exact issues raised by Sebi in the latest communication could not be ascertained. The IPO hopes were revived again after a petition filed by People Activism Forum before the Delhi High Court seeking to expedite the IPO. In August 2024, NSE filed a fresh application for a no-objection certificate from Sebi following a statement by the market regulator during the hearing that it had not been formally approached for an IPO. After nearly six months of filing for the NOC, the Delhi HC hearing was scheduled on March 6. However, the matter got adjourned to May 26 following a request from the counsel representing NSE.

The closure or settlement of several pending cases involving NSE and its former management executives was seen as paving the way for the IPO. In the colocation matter, Sebi in September 2024 dropped charges against NSE’s former executives Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and Anand Subramanian, citing an absence of evidence to support the allegations. The regulator had noted that while there were certain lapses in the facility, there was no evidence to establish ‘collusion’ or connivance with stock broker OPG Securities, who had gained unfair access to the exchange’s secondary server. NSE settled the matter pertaining to misuse of trading access point (TAP) with Sebi for Rs 643 crore in October 2024.