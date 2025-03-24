Meesho gears up for $1 bn IPO; enlists Morgan Stanley, Citi as advisors

Homegrown e-commerce platform Meesho is preparing to go public later this year, aiming to raise approximately $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) . The company has enlisted Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and Citi as its IPO advisers, and discussions are underway to potentially include JP Morgan in the syndicate, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

If Meesho proceeds with its public listing as planned, it will outpace its rival Flipkart, which has been considering an IPO but is awaiting a decision from its parent company, Walmart.

ALSO READ | PhysicsWallah files draft red herring prospectus via confidential route Bankers have reportedly pitched a valuation of $10 billion for Meesho's IPO , with plans to file draft documents in the coming weeks. The company is expected to debut on the stock exchanges likely between September and October, around Diwali.

Meesho raises $550 million in funding

Earlier this year, Meesho raised approximately $250-$270 million in funding from investors such as Tiger Global, Think Investments, and Mars Growth Capital. This round brought the company’s total fundraising to about $550 million, with a significant portion comprising secondary transactions. The valuation from this round stood at approximately $3.9-4 billion.

Meesho has also filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a reverse merger of its Indian subsidiary, Fashnear Technologies, with its US-based parent entity, Meesho Inc.

ALSO READ | Fintech firm Pine Labs targeting Indian IPO in second half of 2025: CEO Meesho reported a strong financial performance in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The company’s operating revenue grew by 33 per cent to ₹7,615 crore from ₹5,735 crore year-on-year. Additionally, its adjusted losses narrowed significantly by 97 per cent, to ₹53 crore from ₹1,569 crore.

At the end of 2024, the platform reported a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in orders, reaching approximately 175 million annual transacting users. Around 50 per cent of its user base came from tier-4 and smaller towns, highlighting its penetration into India's rural and semi-urban markets.