Om Freight IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, key dates, objective

Rahul Jagannath Joshi, Harmesh Rahul Joshi, and Kamesh Rahul Joshi are the promoter selling shareholders.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The public issue will close for public subscription on Friday, October 3, 2025. The allotment for the Om Freight Forwarders shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025. The shares will list on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹128 to ₹135, with a lot size of 111 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,985 to bid to at least one lot at the upper end price.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO registrar, book manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹17.1 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company related to the acquisition of