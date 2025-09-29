Om Freight IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, key dates, objective

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Om Freight Forwarders IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of third-generation logistics company Om Freight Forwarders opens for public subscription today, September 29, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹122.31 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 1.8 million equity shares amounting to ₹24.44 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.3 million equity shares amounting to ₹97.88 crore.
Rahul Jagannath Joshi, Harmesh Rahul Joshi, and Kamesh Rahul Joshi are the promoter selling shareholders.
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Om Freight Forwarders IPO price band, lot size
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹128 to ₹135, with a lot size of 111 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,985 to bid to at least one lot at the upper end price.
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
Om Freight Forwarders IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹17.1 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company related to the acquisition of
commercial vehicle and heavy equipment. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP
Ahead of opening, the unlisted shares of Om Freight Forwarders were trading at ₹146, up ₹11 or 8.15 per cent from ₹135, the upper end of the issue price.
About Om Freight Forwarders
Incorporated in 1995, Om Freight Forwarders is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. With over four decades of expertise, it operates across five contitents, serving over 700 locations. It offers international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency, transporation, warehousing, and distribution services. In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company managed total cargo volumes of 66.86 million metric tons (MMTS).
Om Freight operates through 28 branches in India and extensive international reach, covering more than 800 destinations through strategic partnerships with global logistics provider. Currently, it owns 135 commercial vehicles and equipment, including cranes, forklifts, trailers, payloaders, tippers, and vessels and has 22 logistic partners.
