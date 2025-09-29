Home / Markets / IPO / Om Freight IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, key dates, objective

Om Freight IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, key dates, objective

Om Freight Forwarders has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹128 to ₹135, with a lot size of 111 shares

initial public offering, IPO
initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Om Freight Forwarders IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of third-generation logistics company Om Freight Forwarders opens for public subscription today, September 29, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹122.31 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 1.8 million equity shares amounting to ₹24.44 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.3 million equity shares amounting to ₹97.88 crore. 
 
Rahul Jagannath Joshi, Harmesh Rahul Joshi, and Kamesh Rahul Joshi are the promoter selling shareholders. 
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Om Freight Forwarders IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹128 to ₹135, with a lot size of 111 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,985 to bid to at least one lot at the upper end price. 

Om Freight Forwarders IPO key dates

The public issue will close for public subscription on Friday, October 3, 2025. The allotment for the Om Freight Forwarders shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 6, 2025. The shares will list on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.   ALSO READ: Fabtech Tech IPO opens today: Check price band, GMP, dates, other details
 

Om Freight Forwarders IPO registrar, book manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Om Freight Forwarders IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹17.1 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of the company related to the acquisition of 
commercial vehicle and heavy equipment. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  

Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP

Ahead of opening, the unlisted shares of Om Freight Forwarders were trading at ₹146, up ₹11 or 8.15 per cent from ₹135, the upper end of the issue price.

About Om Freight Forwarders

Incorporated in 1995, Om Freight Forwarders is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. With over four decades of expertise, it operates across five contitents, serving over 700 locations. It offers international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency, transporation, warehousing, and distribution services. In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company managed total cargo volumes of 66.86 million metric tons (MMTS). 
 
Om Freight operates through 28 branches in India and extensive international reach, covering more than 800 destinations through strategic partnerships with global logistics provider. Currently, it owns 135 commercial vehicles and equipment, including cranes, forklifts, trailers, payloaders, tippers, and vessels and has 22 logistic partners. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PayNearby plans to raise funds via IPO in FY27, says CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

Laser Power and Infra files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,200 cr IPO

Behari Lal Engineering files draft papers for IPO, seeks to raise ₹110 cr

CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

Topics :Stock MarketIPO AnalysisIPOsIPO marketIPO GMPMarkets

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story