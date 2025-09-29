Fabtech Technologies IPO opens today: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of biopharma engineering company Fabtech Technologies opened for public subscription today. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹230.35 crore, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares.
As the issue opens today, here are the key details of the Fabtech Technologies IPO:
Fabtech Technologies IPO issue size
Fabtech Technologies' IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 12.1 million equity shares worth ₹230.35 crore. The public issue is being offered at a price band of ₹181 to ₹191 per share, with a lot size of 75 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹14,325 to bid for one lot consisting of 75 shares. To bid for the maximum allowed 13 lots, or 975 shares, an investor would need ₹1,86,225.
Fabtech Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of Fabtech Technologies were commanding a solid premium in the grey market on Monday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company's shares were trading at ₹211 per share, compared to the upper issue price of ₹191. This translates into a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20 per share, or approximately 10.47 percent above the offer price. ALSO READ | Atlanta Electricals IPO posts positive debut; shares list at 14% premium
Fabtech Technologies IPO timeline
The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, October 3, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Monday, October 6. Fabtech Technologies' shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.
Fabtech Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Unistone Capital is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.
Fabtech Technologies IPO objective
The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements and to pursue inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | Glottis IPO opens today: Here's everything you need to know before applying
About Fabtech Technologies
Fabtech Technologies is a global company headquartered in India, offering turnkey engineering solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare companies. The company's presence spans more than 62 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. It operates in key emerging markets including Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, UAE, USA, and Tanzania, according to a CRISIL report. Fabtech Technologies provides extensive technical expertise and infrastructure to deliver end-to-end solutions for setting up aseptic manufacturing facilities, covering everything from design to certification.