Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

Oswal Pumps has priced its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per share. The IPO will open on 13 June and conclude on 17 June.

The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹497 crore.

ALSO READ: India Inc to double capex to $850 billion over the next five years The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure, invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, through equity infusion, set up new manufacturing units at Karnal, and repay debts of the company and its subsidiaries.