Oswal Pumps prices its IPO in ₹584-₹614 range; opens on June 13

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Oswal Pumps has priced its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹584 to ₹614 per share. The IPO will open on 13 June and conclude on 17 June.
 
The ₹1,387-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹890 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹497 crore.
 
The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure, invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, through equity infusion, set up new manufacturing units at Karnal, and repay debts of the company and its subsidiaries. 
 
Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, as well as electric motors, under the ‘Oswal’ brand. The company commenced operations in 2003 with the production of low-speed monoblock pumps. Over the years, it expanded into manufacturing grid-connected high-speed monoblock pumps, grid-connected submersible pumps, and electric motors.
 
So far in 2025, 16 firms have completed their IPOs, raising approximately ₹27,687 crore.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

