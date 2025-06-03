HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for Rs 12,500 crore IPO

HDB Financial Services, the non-banking finance (NBFC) arm of HDFC Bank, on Tuesday received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch one of the largest initial public offerings (IPOs).

HDB’s IPO will be the largest NBFC IPO and the fifth-largest overall to hit the domestic markets.

The lender filed a draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator in October 2024 for its IPO, which involved an offer for sale of ₹10,000 crore by HDFC Bank and a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore.

ALSO READ: HDB Financial Services may seek RBI extension on listing deadline HDFC Bank owns a 94.36 per cent stake in HDB Financial Services. After the IPO is completed, HDB Financial Services will continue to remain a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.

The lender is required to list on the bourses by 30 September 2025, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines for upper-layer NBFCs. Another upper-layer NBFC, Tata Capital, is also expected to hit the capital market soon with its ₹15,000 crore IPO, subject to Sebi approval. In April, Tata Capital filed preliminary papers with Sebi for the IPO under the confidential pre-filing route. Tata Sons owns a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital. HDB Financial Services plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to enhance its Tier-I capital base and to address future capital needs, including those for onward lending.