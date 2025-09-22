Pace Digitek aims to raise ₹819 cr via IPO; subscription opens on Sep 26

Telecom infrastructure solutions provider Pace Digitek Ltd is looking to garner Rs 819 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on September 26.
In its statement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 208 to Rs 219 per share for its maiden public offering, which will conclude on September 30.
The Bengaluru-based company's IPO is a completely fresh issue of shares worth Rs 819.15 crore.
Proceeds from the public issue, amounting to Rs 630 crore, will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements, and a portion will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 2007, Pace Digitek is a multi-disciplinary solutions provider specialising in the telecom passive infrastructure industry, including telecom tower infrastructure and optical fibre cables.
The company's revenue from operations was Rs 2,439 crore during FY25 as compared to Rs 2,434 crore in FY24. Its net profit stood at Rs 279 crore against Rs 230 crore a year ago.
In terms of issue allocation, 50 per cent of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.
Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app