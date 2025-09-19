Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi approves Zelio E-Mobility's ₹78 crore IPO for electric vehicles

The company has already got the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) approval. The IPO may go live at the end of this month, Zelio E-Mobility said in a statement

Electric vehicle maker Zelio E-Mobility Ltd on Friday said it has received approval from capital market regulator Sebi for its SME IPO to raise Rs 78 crore.

Citing provisional figures, Zelio said that during FY25, it had a revenue of Rs 172.19 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 16 crore.

"Between FY23 and FY25, revenue grew at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 83.29 per cent, and PAT expanded at a CAGR of 128.76 per cent," it added.

Founded in 2021, Zelio has an installed annual capacity of 72,000 units.

Its portfolio includes a range of electric scooters and three-wheelers distributed through a network of more than 280 dealers across over 20 states and union territories, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

