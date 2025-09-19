Sebi approves Zelio E-Mobility's ₹78 crore IPO for electric vehicles

Electric vehicle maker Zelio E-Mobility Ltd on Friday said it has received approval from capital market regulator Sebi for its SME IPO to raise Rs 78 crore.

The company has already got the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) approval. The IPO may go live at the end of this month, Zelio E-Mobility said in a statement.

The IPO, with Hem Securities Ltd as the Book Running Lead Manager, is expected to support the company's next phase of growth, it said, adding that investor participation details and specific use of proceeds will be shared closer to the issue.

Citing provisional figures, Zelio said that during FY25, it had a revenue of Rs 172.19 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 16 crore.