Pharma firm Innova Captab IPO subscribed 1.40 times on first day of offer

The initial public offer of integrated pharmaceutical company Innova Captab got subscribed 1.40 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday

The Rs 570 crore initial share sale received bids for 1,27,25,196 shares against 90,78,010 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:25 AM IST
The initial public offer of integrated pharmaceutical company Innova Captab got subscribed 1.40 times on the first day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 570 crore initial share sale received bids for 1,27,25,196 shares against 90,78,010 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.12 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 96 per cent. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 44 per cent subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 320 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to 55,80,357 equity shares.

The IPO comes in a price range of Rs 426-448 a share.

Innova Captab on Wednesday said it has collected Rs 171 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from fresh issuance worth Rs 144.40 crore will be utilised for payment of debt, Rs 23.60 crore for investment in the subsidiary, UML, Rs 72 crore for funding working capital requirements, besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Innova Captab is an integrated pharmaceutical company with a presence across the pharmaceuticals value chain, including research and development, manufacturing, drug distribution, marketing, and exports.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:25 AM IST

