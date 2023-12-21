Home / Companies / News / Credo Brands' IPO gets subscribed 51.85 times on heavy demand from buyers

Credo Brands' IPO gets subscribed 51.85 times on heavy demand from buyers

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Credo Brands Marketing, which owns denim brand Mufti, got subscribed 51.85 times on Thursday, the last day of subscription

Heavy demand from institutional buyers helped the share sale attract smart subscription on the closing day.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Credo Brands Marketing, which owns denim brand Mufti, got subscribed 51.85 times on Thursday, the last day of subscription.

Heavy demand from institutional buyers helped the share sale attract smart subscription on the closing day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Rs 549.77 crore-initial share sale attracted bids for 71,26,92,325 shares against 1,37,44,472 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed a staggering 104.95 times while the portion for non-institutional investors received 55.51 times subscription. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 19.94 times.

The IPO of 1,96,34,960 equity shares had a price range of Rs 266-280 a share.

Credo Brands' public issue was an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.96 crore shares by promoters and other existing shareholders.

The company has collected Rs 165 crore from anchor investors.

Credo Brands Marketing is among the leading homegrown brands in the mid-premium and premium casual men's wear market in the country.

As of September, the company had 1,807 touch points across the country, including 404 exclusive brand outlets, 71 large format stores, and 1,332 multi-brand outlets.

DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities and Keynote Financial Services were the managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Mufti brand owner Credo and RBZ Jewellers get Sebi's approval for IPOs

Hudco plunges 9% as govt begins partial stake sale via OFS at discount

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Wise policies being adopted by Modi in bringing co-existence: Grand Mufti

India Shelter Finance booked 4.34x; Credo Brands' IPO to open on Dec 19

Blackstone transaction, improving outlook to support Embassy Office Parks

IndiGo pays revised penalty of Rs 20 lakh to DGCA over 4 tail strikes

Return to office: Evolving corporate landscape redefines working space

Sebi to auction properties of 5 cos on Jan 22 to recover investors money

Challenging for Apple to live up to $1 trn rally performance in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOsOFS normsshare market

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story