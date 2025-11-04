Lenskart IPO GMP remains positive on final day, subscription surpasses 2x
Lenskart IPO: Check latest grey market premium (GMP), subscription status, reviews, allotment date, listing date, and other key details hereKumar Gaurav New Delhi
As Lenskart Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO)
subscription enters its final day, the grey market premium (GMP) for the eyewear retailer remains firmly in the positive, signaling strong investor confidence.
The company, which launched its first-ever IPO on October 31, is targeting a ₹7,278.02 crore fundraising. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, valued at ₹5,128.02 crore.
Strong demand across investor categories
Despite concerns surrounding potentially stretched valuations, Lenskart's IPO has attracted solid demand. By November 3, the offering had been oversubscribed 2.01 times, with the retail investor category leading the charge, recording a subscription rate of 3.33 times, showed the NSE data.
Positive grey market premium signals market optimism
In the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading at ₹461 each, reflecting a premium of ₹59 or 14.68 per cent above the upper end of the ₹402 price band. While this is a positive indicator, the GMP has narrowed from ₹95 (a 23.63 per cent premium) when the IPO opened on October 31, suggesting some cooling of sentiment as the subscription period nears its close.
Brokerages favor long-term outlook
Analysts are generally optimistic about the company's prospects, with several brokerage firms offering positive views. Reliance Securities and SMIFS have recommended subscribing to the IPO, while Choice Institutional Equities and SBI Securities have highlighted the long-term potential, suggesting investors "Subscribe for the long term." READ MORE
IPO price band and lot size
The Lenskart IPO is priced in the ₹381-402 range, with a lot size of 37 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would need ₹14,874 to subscribe for the minimum lot of 37 shares. The maximum allotment of 13 lots (481 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,93,362. ALSO READ | Check Orkla India IPO allotment status, GMP, listing date
Allotment and listing timelines
The subscription period for the Lenskart IPO closes today, November 4, 2025, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on November 6. The listing of Lenskart shares is scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.
While the company will not receive any funds from the OFS portion of the offering, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards capital expenditure for expanding its network of company-owned stores, lease and license payments, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, and potential acquisitions, in addition to general corporate purposes.
