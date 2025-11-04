Lenskart IPO GMP remains positive on final day, subscription surpasses 2x

Despite concerns surrounding potentially stretched valuations, Lenskart's IPO has attracted solid demand. By November 3, the offering had been oversubscribed 2.01 times, with the retail investor category leading the charge, recording a subscription rate of 3.33 times, showed the NSE data.

In the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading at ₹461 each, reflecting a premium of ₹59 or 14.68 per cent above the upper end of the ₹402 price band. While this is a positive indicator, the GMP has narrowed from ₹95 (a 23.63 per cent premium) when the IPO opened on October 31, suggesting some cooling of sentiment as the subscription period nears its close.

The Lenskart IPO is priced in the ₹381-402 range, with a lot size of 37 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would need ₹14,874 to subscribe for the minimum lot of 37 shares. The maximum allotment of 13 lots (481 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,93,362.

Allotment and listing timelines

The subscription period for the Lenskart IPO closes today, November 4, 2025, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on November 6. The listing of Lenskart shares is scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.

While the company will not receive any funds from the OFS portion of the offering, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards capital expenditure for expanding its network of company-owned stores, lease and license payments, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, and potential acquisitions, in addition to general corporate purposes.