Home / Markets / IPO / Lenskart IPO GMP remains positive on final day, subscription surpasses 2x

Lenskart IPO GMP remains positive on final day, subscription surpasses 2x

Lenskart IPO: Check latest grey market premium (GMP), subscription status, reviews, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Lenskart IPO GMP
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As Lenskart Solutions’ initial public offering (IPO) subscription enters its final day, the grey market premium (GMP) for the eyewear retailer remains firmly in the positive, signaling strong investor confidence.  The company, which launched its first-ever IPO on October 31, is targeting a ₹7,278.02 crore fundraising. The offer comprises a fresh issue of 5.35 crore shares worth ₹2,150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.76 crore shares, valued at ₹5,128.02 crore.

Strong demand across investor categories

Despite concerns surrounding potentially stretched valuations, Lenskart's IPO has attracted solid demand. By November 3, the offering had been oversubscribed 2.01 times, with the retail investor category leading the charge, recording a subscription rate of 3.33 times, showed the NSE data. 
 
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NIIs) also exhibited strong interest, with oversubscription rates of 1.64 times and 1.88 times, respectively.  ALSO READ | Here's how to check Studds Accessories IPO allotment status

Positive grey market premium signals market optimism

In the grey market, Lenskart shares are trading at ₹461 each, reflecting a premium of ₹59 or 14.68 per cent above the upper end of the ₹402 price band. While this is a positive indicator, the GMP has narrowed from ₹95 (a 23.63 per cent premium) when the IPO opened on October 31, suggesting some cooling of sentiment as the subscription period nears its close.

Brokerages favor long-term outlook

Analysts are generally optimistic about the company's prospects, with several brokerage firms offering positive views. Reliance Securities and SMIFS have recommended subscribing to the IPO, while Choice Institutional Equities and SBI Securities have highlighted the long-term potential, suggesting investors "Subscribe for the long term." READ MORE

IPO price band and lot size

The Lenskart IPO is priced in the ₹381-402 range, with a lot size of 37 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would need ₹14,874 to subscribe for the minimum lot of 37 shares. The maximum allotment of 13 lots (481 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,93,362.  ALSO READ | Check Orkla India IPO allotment status, GMP, listing date

Allotment and listing timelines

The subscription period for the Lenskart IPO closes today, November 4, 2025, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on November 6.  The listing of Lenskart shares is scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025, on both the BSE and NSE.
 
While the company will not receive any funds from the OFS portion of the offering, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards capital expenditure for expanding its network of company-owned stores, lease and license payments, investments in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing, and potential acquisitions, in addition to general corporate purposes.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pine Labs IPO trimmed as investors decide to sell less at price band: CEO

Meesho, Shiprocket among 7 companies to get Sebi nod to launch IPOs

Lenskart's $821 mn IPO price sparks concern over Indian startup valuations

Pine Labs IPO opens Nov 7; sets price band at ₹210-221: Check key details

IPO Calendar: Groww, Pine Labs to open this week; 5 listings on radar

Topics :IPOsIPO GMPIPO REVIEWinitial public offerings IPOsIPO marketLenskart

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story