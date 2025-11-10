Home / Markets / IPO / Pine Labs IPO sees 54% subscription on second day, retail demand strong

Pine Labs IPO sees 54% subscription on second day, retail demand strong

The initial public offer of Pine Labs received 54 per cent subscription on the second day of the initial share sale on Monday.

IPO Subscription
On Friday, the initial public offering (IPO) of Pine Labs received 13 per cent subscription. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Pine Labs received 54 per cent subscription on the second day of the initial share sale on Monday.

The IPO received bids for 5,31,12,240 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for retail individual investors' part got subscribed 87 per cent, and the quota for qualified institutional buyers received 64 per cent subscription. The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed to 12 per cent.

On Friday, the initial public offering (IPO) of Pine Labs received 13 per cent subscription.

Fintech firm Pine Labs on Thursday raised Rs 1,754 crore from anchor investors.

The company's Rs 3,900 crore IPO will conclude on November 11. The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 210-221 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), targeting a valuation of over Rs 25,300 crore.

The IPO has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,080 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 8.23 crore equity shares, valuing Rs 1,819.9 crore at the upper end, by existing shareholders.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by the company to repay debt, investment in IT assets, expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, technology development initiatives and procurement of digital checkout points.

The company will use funds for investment in its subsidiaries, such as Qwikcilver Singapore, Pine Payment Solutions, Malaysia, and Pine Labs UAE, for expanding the presence outside the country.

Noida-based Pine Labs is a technology company focused on digitising commerce through digital payments and issuing solutions for merchants, consumer brands, enterprises, and financial institutions.

Its technology infrastructure supports digital transactions and payment processing in India as well as in a few international markets, such as Malaysia, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the US, and parts of Africa.

The company's customer base spans a wide range of sectors, including retail, e-commerce, lifestyle, consumer electronics, healthcare, travel, hospitality, and financial services, as well as public sector clients such as municipal bodies and traffic departments.

It has long-standing relationships with several large brands and institutions, including Croma and HDFC Bank, with some partnerships extending over a decade.

The company competes with the likes of Paytm, Razorpay, Infibeam, PayU Payments, PhonePe in the domestic market and Adyen, Shopify and Block in the overseas markets.

Pine Labs will make its stock market debut on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lenskart lists flat after choppy debut; valuation concerns persist

Workmates Core2Cloud sets ₹200-204 price band for ₹69.8 crore IPO

Lenskart share price today: Stock recovers above IPO price on debut; should you buy, sell or hold?

Fujiyama Power IPO opens Nov 13; sets price band at ₹216-228; Check details

PhysicsWallah IPO: Rapid expansion, mixed outlook; should you apply?

Topics :Pine LabsIPO listing timeIPO market

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story