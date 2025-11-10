Home / Markets / IPO / Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks trade above issue price; should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
Live New Update

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks trade above issue price; should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

Lenskart Share Price: Lenskart shares opened at ₹395 on the NSE, down ₹7, or 1.74 per cent, from the IPO price of ₹402. On the BSE, the stock started at ₹390, a ₹12, or 2.99 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Lenskart IPO Listing

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

11:14 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Analysts split on Lenskart after weak debut; hold or book losses?

11:01 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stock price surpasses over issue price

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  Lenskart’s shares rose 2.5% from their listing price, reaching an intra-day high of ₹404.90 per share on the NSE, surpassing its IPO issue price of ₹402 per share.

10:49 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Here's what investors should do post listing

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Ravi Singh, chief research officer at MasterTrust, offered a cautious perspective on Lenskart shares, noting that the outlook remains negative.

“This is clearly an exit situation, as the real numbers are now apparent. There is no viable long-term investment strategy at this point. Investors should recognise their existing losses, as the downside could extend by approximately 20 per cent from current levels,” he said.

10:36 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold Lenskart shares post listing?

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Investors allotted Lenskart shares, Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said, may consider holding them for the medium to long term, supported by earnings visibility and an expanding store footprint, with a stop loss around ₹350. Short-term traders, however, may exit the position and look for better opportunities elsewhere.

"Lenskart Solutions Limited made a tepid debut on the stock market with a listing of approximately 1.74 per cent over its issue price of 402, indicating a muted response despite strong brand visibility and market dominance in the eyewear segment. Lenskart is one of India’s largest omni-channel eyewear retailers with a strong online presence and over 2,500 retail stores globally, offering prescription glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses under its private labels. The company’s strengths lie in its vertically integrated model, in-house manufacturing, aggressive store expansion, and data-driven supply chain. Its premium brand perception, subscription-based revenue stream (Lenskart Gold membership), and rising penetration in Tier-II and Tier-III markets have positioned it as a category leader in India’s fast-growing organized eyewear market. While concerns around high valuation, recent losses, and competitive intensity weighed on short-term sentiment, the IPO received solid institutional interest backed by expectations of strong growth in international markets and improving margins," said Nyati.
 

10:26 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stock gains over 2%

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  The post a disappointing debut, Lenskart shares have seen renewed buying interest from investors, as the stock was trading with gains of 2.76 per cent at ₹400.75 per share on the BSE, just ₹1.25 below its listing price.

10:15 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks trade in green

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Shares of the eyecare solutions provider Lenskart Solutions recovered and turned green on the NSE after posting a disappointing debut earlier today.

10:06 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Lenskart share price on NSE

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  Here’s how Lenskart shares were performing on the NSE after their listing on Monday

10:03 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks make disappointing D-street debut

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  Lenskart shares listed at ₹395 each on the NSE, reflecting a discount of ₹7, or 1.74 per cent, against the IPO price of ₹402 per share.
 
On the BSE, Lenskart stock started trading at a deeper discount of ₹12, or 2.99 per cent, below the issue price.

9:50 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Lenskart set to launch AI-powered smart glasses in Dec after listing

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  Eyewear major Lenskart is gearing up to launch its first pair of AI-powered smart glasses by the end of December, marking a step towards positioning itself as a technology-led lifestyle brand, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Internally referred to as "B by Lenskart Smartglasses", the upcoming device is expected to integrate AI-based interactions, health and well-being insights, and UPI payment capabilities. READ MORE

9:46 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stock trades at discount in pre-listing

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  Ahead of her D-Street debut, Lenskart shares were quoted at ₹390 apiece on the BSE and ₹395 on the NSE in the pre-open session, against the issue price of ₹402 per share.

9:30 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: 'Feels like Day Zero': Lenskart CEO shares emotional note ahead of listing

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  Lenskart Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peyush Bansal shared an emotional post on LinkedIn on the eve of the eyewear retailer's listing, calling it "Day Zero". In a post, Bansal said, "Tomorrow, Lenskart will ring the bell! To me, it doesn’t feel like an ending—it feels like Day Zero." READ MORE

9:21 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Lenkart IPO latest grey market premium (GMP)

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:   Ahead of its market debut, Lenskart’s unlisted shares were hovering around ₹412.5 in the grey market, a modest premium of ₹10.5, or 2.6 per cent, over the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial trades. The company’s grey market premium (GMP), however, has cooled sharply from ₹95, or 23.63 per cent, on October 31, when the public subscription opened.

9:13 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: The IPO listing train keeps rolling: 2025 may be its biggest stop yet

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:   India’s initial public offering (IPO) market is heading for a record year, with total fundraising in 2025 already above ₹1.5 trillion. Offerings worth more than ₹20,000 crore have opened this month alone, putting the market on track to top last year’s peak of ₹1.59 trillion.
 
Several major issues are still in the pipeline for the rest of the year, including ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (around ₹10,000 crore), Meesho (₹6,000 crore), CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions (₹5,000 crore), and Fractal Analytics (₹5,000 crore).
 
Investment bankers expect total IPO collections for 2025 to end between ₹1.6 trillion and ₹1.7 trillion. The strong flow of issues could extend into next year, with nearly 200 companies having filed draft offer documents so far. READ MORE

8:59 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Lenskart warns: LASIK, SMILE may rattle India's $17-billion eyewear market

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Medical advancements in eyecare, including laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) and small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) surgeries, could pose a challenge to India’s growing eyewear industry, cautioned Piyush Bansal-led Lenskart Solutions in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). READ MORE

8:50 AM

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: How Lenskart IPO tests investor appetite for consumer-tech plays

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates:  The maiden public offer of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions is likely to be the most closely watched listing of the year, as it could serve as a key barometer for investor sentiment toward India’s consumer-tech sector. After a string of muted post-listing performance from digital-first names like Paytm, Mamaearth, and Zomato, the performance of Lenskart’s ₹7,278-crore IPO will serve as a crucial test of whether the market’s appetite for consumer-tech plays has evolved. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IPO listing timeLenskartIPO GMPIPO marketIPO REVIEWIPOsShare price

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News