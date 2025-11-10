Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks trade above issue price; should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Explore Business Standard
Lenskart Share Price: Lenskart shares opened at ₹395 on the NSE, down ₹7, or 1.74 per cent, from the IPO price of ₹402. On the BSE, the stock started at ₹390, a ₹12, or 2.99 per cent
11:14 AM
11:01 AM
10:49 AM
10:36 AM
10:26 AM
10:15 AM
10:06 AM
10:03 AM
9:50 AM
9:46 AM
9:30 AM
9:21 AM
9:13 AM
8:59 AM
8:50 AM
8:49 AM
8:45 AM
8:34 AM
8:22 AM
8:20 AM
8:09 AM
Topics :IPO listing timeLenskartIPO GMPIPO marketIPO REVIEWIPOsShare price
First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 8:07 AM IST