Home / Markets / IPO / Pine Labs IPO trimmed as investors decide to sell less at price band: CEO

Pine Labs IPO trimmed as investors decide to sell less at price band: CEO

The company, which provides payment solutions such as point-of-sale terminals, slashed the portion offered by existing investors by 44% and new shares by 20% in its updated prospectus filed on Friday

B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs
B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs. | File Image
Reuters MUMBAI/BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian financial technology firm Pine Labs trimmed the size of its initial public offering as existing shareholders wanted to sell a smaller portion of their holding at the set price band, CEO Amrish Rau told Reuters in an interview.

The company, which provides payment solutions such as point-of-sale terminals, slashed the portion offered by existing investors by 44% and new shares by 20% in its updated prospectus filed on Friday.

It set a price band of 210 to 221 rupees per share at a valuation of $2.9 billion at the higher end of the range, much lower than the valuation of $5 billion at its last fundraise in 2022. The three-day share sale will open on November 7 and close on November 11.

"We have priced (the offer) in such a way that we believe that we'll have the goodwill of the ecosystem," said Rau. "Because of that, some of the selling shareholders - where they had a higher threshold (to sell) - felt...they want to sell less of their stock."

Indian regulations let companies modify their IPO size to a certain extent after they file draft papers.

"Because our financial position [has] improved, there is no need to reduce the debt that we have...we felt the primary component can be slashed and dilution on equity...reduced," Rau said.

Existing investors such as Peak XV Partners, PayPal, Temasek and Mastercard now plan to sell a total of 82.3 million shares, down from the 147.8 million announced in its draft prospectus in June.

Additionally, the firm will now raise 20.8 billion rupees ($236.65 million) worth of shares as fresh issue of shares from the 26 billion rupees it sought to raise in June.

Pine Labs competes with firms such as Paytm, and Walmart -owned PhonePe. It turned profitable in the June 2026 quarter, reporting 47.86 million rupees in a profit and a revenue of 6.16 billion rupees.

Its IPO joins a wave of listings in a busy primary market, with share sales by other tech-driven firms such as Groww, Lenskart, and boAt also in the offing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho, Shiprocket among 7 companies to get Sebi nod to launch IPOs

Groww IPO opens Nov 4: Analysts offer mixed views; should you apply?

How Lenskart IPO tests investor appetite for consumer-tech plays

Lenskart's $821 mn IPO price sparks concern over Indian startup valuations

Lenskart warns: LASIK, SMILE may rattle India's $17-billion eyewear market

Topics :Pine LabsIPO listing timeIPO market

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story