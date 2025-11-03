Lenskart warns: LASIK, SMILE may rattle India's $17-billion eyewear market

Medical advancements in eyecare, including laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) and small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) surgeries, could pose a challenge to India’s growing eyewear industry, cautioned Piyush Bansal-led Lenskart Solutions in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 31, aiming to raise ₹7,278.02 crore from primary markets. The issue received positive reviews from brokerages and was fully subscribed on the very first day.

Investor appetite remained strong, with the IPO oversubscribed by 1.46 times as of 11:17 am on Monday, November 3, according to NSE data. The subscription window closes on Tuesday, November 4, while the D-street listing is scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025.