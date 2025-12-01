Home / Markets / IPO / Ravelcare IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 40%

Ravelcare IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 40%

Ravelcare IPO received bids for 9.22 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 1.32 million shares

Ravelcare IPO
Ravelcare IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ravelcare IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) brand Ravelcare opened for subscription on Monday, December 1, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving an overwhelming response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 6.94 times at 2:15 PM on Monday, according to data from the BSE. 
 
The issue received bids for 9.22 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 1.32 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by retail investors who subscribed to the allotted quota by 8.7 times, followed by non-institutional buyers (NIIs) at 7.32 times. However, the qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was booked around 3.5 times.  

Ravelcare IPO GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Ravelcare were trading at ₹182, commanding a premium of ₹52 or 40 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹123 to ₹130, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Ravelcare IPO details

The three-day subscription window for the maiden public offering will close on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Shares of Ravelcare will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, December 8, 2025.
 
Ravelcare IPO, worth ₹24.1 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
Ravelcare has set the price band in the range of ₹123 to ₹130 per share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹260,000 shares to bid for at least two lots comprising 2,000 shares.  
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the public offering, while Marwadi Chandrana Intermediaries is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹11.5 crore from the net issue proceeds for marketing and advertisement expenses toward enhancing the awareness and visibility of the brand, and ₹7.84 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility located at Mauje-Peth in Amravati. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wakefit Innovations to float IPO on December 8; eyes ₹1,400 crore

Wakefit to float IPO on Dec 8, aims to raise ₹377 cr via fresh issue

Premium

The primary rush: Annual IPO haul set to hit ₹1.6 trn milestone next week

Premium

Ecommerce firm Meesho says free cash flow positive ahead of ₹5,421 cr IPO

IPO Calendar: Meesho, Aequs to open next week; 6 SME listings on radar

Topics :Stock Market NewsIPOsSME IPOsBSE SMEBSEIPO marketIPO GMPMarkets

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story