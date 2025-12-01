Ravelcare IPO booked 7x on Day 1; strong retail demand, GMP at 40%

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ravelcare IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) brand Ravelcare opened for subscription on Monday, December 1, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving an overwhelming response from investors, as the issue was fully subscribed within a few hours after opening. The issue was subscribed around 6.94 times at 2:15 PM on Monday, according to data from the BSE.

The issue received bids for 9.22 million equity shares compared to the issue size of 1.32 million shares. The demand was primarily driven by retail investors who subscribed to the allotted quota by 8.7 times, followed by non-institutional buyers (NIIs) at 7.32 times. However, the qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion was booked around 3.5 times.

Ravelcare IPO GMP On Monday, the unlisted shares of Ravelcare were trading at ₹182, commanding a premium of ₹52 or 40 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹123 to ₹130, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Ravelcare IPO details The three-day subscription window for the maiden public offering will close on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Shares of Ravelcare will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Monday, December 8, 2025. Ravelcare IPO, worth ₹24.1 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 1.9 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.