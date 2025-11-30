Wakefit to float IPO on Dec 8, aims to raise ₹377 cr via fresh issue

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 8, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 377 crore.

The IPO of the Bengaluru-based company will conclude on December 10, and anchor investors will be allocated shares on December 5, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The company's maiden public offering is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 377.1 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 4.67 crore shares by the selling shareholders.

As part of the OFS, the promoters - Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda and other selling shareholders - Nitika Goel, Peak XV Partners Investments VI, Redwood Trust, Verlinvest S.A., SAI Global India Fund I LLP, Investcorp Growth Equity Fund, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Paramark KB Fund I will be offloading shares.

Wakefit proposes to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue, worth Rs 31 crore, for setting up 117 new COCO Regular Stores; Rs 15.4 crore towards purchase of new equipment and machinery; Rs 161.4 crore for expenditure towards lease and sub-lease rent and license fee payments for existing stores. Additionally, Rs 108.4 crore will be used towards marketing and advertisement expenses for enhancing the awareness and visibility of the brand and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. Earlier this month, Wakefit raised Rs 56 crore from DSP India Fund and 360 ONE Equity Opportunities Fund as part of a pre-IPO funding round.

Wakefit, which was incorporated in 2016 is one of the fastest homegrown player in the home and furnishings market in India among organized peers to achieve a total income of more than Rs. 1,000 crores, as of March 31, 2024. It has a wide range of mattresses, furniture, and furnishings, which it sells through both its own channels (comprising the website and COCO Stores) and external channels (including various marketplaces, such as major e-commerce platforms and multi-branded outlets). It is a full-stack vertically integrated company, enabling it to control every aspect of operations, from conceptualizing, designing and engineering products to manufacturing, distributing and providing customer experience and engagement.