IPO Calendar: Meesho, Aequs to open next week; 6 SME listings on radar

IPO Calendar: The primary market is gearing up for a packed week ahead, with a strong lineup of public issues across both the mainboard and SME segments. Three mainboard IPOs - Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires - are scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, setting the stage for heightened investor activity. The SME market is even busier, with eight IPOs launching through the week and six companies slated to list on SME exchanges. With offerings spanning e-commerce, manufacturing, diagnostics, and consumer goods, the coming week promises robust action for investors tracking new listings.

Here are the key details of Upcoming IPOs next week:

Meesho IPO

Meesho, a Softbank-backed e-commerce player, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, December 5, 2025. The ₹5,421 crore issue is a combination of fresh issue of 382.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹4,250 crore and an offer for sale of 105.5 million shares aggregating to ₹1,171.2 crore. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on November 8. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on December 10, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹105 to ₹111.

Aequs IPO The IPO of Aequs, a diversified contract manufacturer, will open for public subscription on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, and will close on Friday, December 5, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹921.81 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 54 million equity shares and offer for sale of 20.3 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹118 to ₹124 per share, with a lot size of 120 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,880 to participate in this IPO. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, December 8, 2025. The equity shares are likely to be credited to investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

Vidya Wires IPO Vidya Wires, a winding and conductivity products manufacturer, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, December 5, 2025. The ₹300 crore issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 52.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹274 crore and an offer for sale of 5 million shares aggregating to ₹26.01 crore. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 8. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on December 10, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹48 to ₹52.